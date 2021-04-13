The Powerpuff Girls Assemble In First Look At Live-Action Remake

Avengers, take a breather: The Powerpuff Girls have got it from here.

Bringing the requisite sugar, spice and everything nice, the first look at the live-action CW series “Powerpuff,” which picks up with the famed and formerly pint-sized trio as adults, arrived on Monday.

The upcoming series stars Dove Cameron (Bubbles), Chloe Bennett (Blossom) and Yana Perrault (Buttercup) as the titular heroes who are now “disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting,” according to a press release.

But they look more than ready for battle in the first official cast photo, posing in color-coordinated looks that give a major update to the outfits worn by their animated counterparts.

Fans of the beloved Cartoon Network show weren’t exactly thrilled about the revival when photos of the actors on set in Atlanta last week made the internet rounds for all the wrong reasons.

The behind-the-scenes snaps showed Cameron, Bennett and Perrault sporting the traditional cartoon-inspired mini-dresses from the original series that looked more like bargain bin Halloween costumes than prime-time CW superhero suits.

Thankfully, the poorly received outfits will only be featured in flashbacks, as the series follows the group members when they’re all grown up and looking to put their past behind them.

I’ve seen Halloween costumes better than this.... actually most Halloween costumes are better https://t.co/nxDcmnlKGM — cameron (@cameronchipolla) April 7, 2021

While the remake will seemingly pay tribute to the characters’ origins ― “Scrubs” alum Donald Faison will play their creator, Professor Utonium, in the pilot ― the new series will update the franchise with some modern twists.

Blossom, for example is described as a former “spunky, conscientious, Little-Miss-Perfect child who holds several advanced degrees,” but “repressed kiddie-superhero trauma has left her feeling anxious and reclusive,” as she attempts to get the girls back together.

Cameron’s Bubbles, meanwhile, “still sparkles as an adult, but her charming exterior belies an unexpected toughness and wit. She’s initially more interested in recapturing her fame than saving the world, but she just might surprise us and herself.”

Finally, Buttercup is the “rebellious badass” of the group who is “more sensitive than her tough exterior suggests” and has “spent her adulthood trying to shed her Powerpuff Girl identity and live an anonymous life.”

“Juno” scribe Diablo Cody has written the script for the pilot episode with Heather Regnier, and the duo will also produce the project alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden.