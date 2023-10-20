Jon Stewart Off The Air Amid Reported 'Creative' Problems With Apple

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jon Stewart’s show on Apple TV+ has reportedly come to a close on the streaming service as a “result of creative differences,” The New York Times first reported.

“The Problem with Jon Stewart” won’t return to Apple after two seasons of the current events program, which arrived six years following Stewart’s exit from “The Daily Show.”

The Emmy-nominated program was set to tape new episodes for a third season in a matter of weeks prior to Apple and Stewart “parting ways,” sources told The Times. Variety noted that the decision “was an amicable one.”

Stewart and Apple reportedly had “disagreements” over the program’s topics and guests, with the host telling his staff Thursday that “potential show topics” tied to China and artificial intelligence sparked concern among Apple executives, sources told The Times.

Stewart reportedly made the decision to take off from the program “rather than have his hands tied” as he sought creative control.

Apple has yet to make an official announcement on the future of the program and it’s unclear whether Stewart will be able to revive the program at another network.

HuffPost has reached out to Apple, which has not yet responded.