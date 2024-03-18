This New True Crime Docuseries Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

“The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping” is currently one of the most popular shows on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
This true crime docuseries is Katherine Kubler’s directorial debut and dives into the troubling history of the Academy at Ivy Ridge, which she attended from 2004 to 2005. Although the Academy marketed itself as a boarding school, experts more accurately describe it as a behavior modification facility, and Kubler’s show focuses on the abusive conditions many children and teens endured during their time there.
“The Program” consists of three hourlong episodes, all of which premiered on March 5 to mostly favorable reviews. The Academy at Ivy Ridge closed in 2009, but the docuseries has sparked calls for further investigations into the program.
Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services including Max, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Peacock.
“Apples Never Fall” is trending on Peacock after making its debut on March 14. Sam Neill, Jake Lacy and Alison Brie star as members of a family searching for answers after the matriarch (played by Annette Bening) goes missing.
The mystery drama is the latest adaptation of a Liane Moriarty novel, following “Big Little Lies” on HBO and “Nine Perfect Strangers” on Hulu.
Although “Masters of the Air” has dominated the Apple TV+ rankings for more than a month, “Manhunt” is quickly rising toward that #1 spot since its March 15 release.
An adaptation of James L. Swanson’s book “Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer,” the new miniseries follows President Abraham Lincoln’s secretary of war and friend Edwin Stanton as he searches for John Wilkes Booth. The impressive cast includes Tobias Menzies, Anthony Boyle, Patton Oswalt, Matt Walsh, Lovie Simone, Hamish Linklater and more.
The new political drama “Girls on the Bus” premiered on Max on March 14. Inspired by showrunner Amy Chozick’s 2018 memoir ‘Chasing Hillary,’ the series is about four women journalists as they follow and report on presidential candidates through gaffes, scandals and more.
The four main reporters are played by Melissa Benoist, Carla Gugino, Christina Elmore and Natasha Behnam.
The top show on Hulu at the moment is “9-1-1.” The ABC procedural focuses on first responders in Los Angeles, from the dispatchers and paramedics to the police officers and firefighters.
Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, “9-1-1” stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ryan Guzman, Aisha Hinds and Kenneth Choi.