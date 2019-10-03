Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Joyfully Sings 'Happy Birthday' To 100-Year-Old Fan

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson helped one of his fans celebrate a milestone birthday in a very musical way.

The “Jumanji” actor recently sang “Happy Birthday” to 100-year-old Marie Grover in a video that has since made waves on the internet.

On Twitter Wednesday, Jamie Klingler, who is best friends with Grover’s granddaughter, shared the now-viral video of Johnson singing.

“I hear you’re a very big fan of mine, which I’m so honored, by the way, that you’re a fan,” the actor says in the video. “I believe you’re in Philadelphia, I love Philadelphia, I’m sending you so much love and a huge congratulations on 100 years ... what an amazing life.”

“I’m very happy you were born,” he later continues in the video, before adding, “And now, wonderful, now you can eat cake, you can get drunk ... party hard.”

OMG! This woman turning 100 just got the best birthday surprise from Dwayne @TheRock Johnson!!!#PlayoftheDay pic.twitter.com/1lBrSA2DBw — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 3, 2019

Klingler told BuzzFeed News Wednesday that Grover has been a fan of the actor for 30 years, and that Klingler had previously reached out to his representatives in hopes he would make the video.

Things appeared to pick up steam on Sept. 22, when Klingler tweeted directly to Johnson, sharing her ongoing efforts to get the actor to wish the 100-year-old a happy birthday.

Johnson replied that same day, “What?? First I’m hearing of this! Who’s turning 100? Beautiful age! What do you need, Jamie?”

Grover clearly appreciated Johnson’s video; Klingler’s video shows her laughing in excitement as she watched the actor’s recording.

What?? First I’m hearing of this! Who’s turning 100? Beautiful age! What do you need, Jamie? — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 22, 2019

“It’s really all down to Dwayne and his kindness,” Klingler told BuzzFeed Wednesday. “He made an old woman so incredibly happy. I will always be grateful. She is a legend.”

Johnson tweeted that moments like that are the “best part of fame” on Wednesday.

Love seeing this. Happy 100th Grandma Grover! I’m honored you’re a fan and grateful you were born! Much love, Rock.

(wish my grandma was still around, but stuff like this is always the best part of fame) #phillystrong 💝 https://t.co/EvuKAbuULT — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 2, 2019