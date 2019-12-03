Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Opens Up About Why He Waited To Get Married Again

With so many things on his plate, one might even guess that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson waited more than a decade to marry wife Lauren Hashian just because of time constraints. But the actor has revealed that the real reason is a lot more complex.

In an interview published in the December/January issue of WSJ. Magazine, the former wrestler said that “within 30 seconds” of meeting Hashian, he thought, “Wow, this girl’s stunning.”

“At the time, I was going through my breakup with Dany [Garcia, Johnson’s ex-wife] and she was just coming off a big breakup too. Ironically, when you’re not looking for something, the power of the universe kind of takes over,” he said of the couple’s 2007 meeting.

The duo married earlier this year in a secret ceremony in Kauai, Hawaii, evading the paparazzi entirely.

When asked whether the dissolution of Johnson’s first marriage impacted his decision to wait so long to do it again, the 47-year-old said, “I think so, yeah. My divorce did a number on me. I wasn’t fearful of getting married again ― there was just some hesitancy.”

He went on to say that Hashian “was incredibly patient” and assured him “‘I love you, you love me, we have this amazing life together — no presh.’”

After moving “50 times” in the last three years, Johnson said that he and Hashian bought property outside Atlanta in an effort to make it their new home base and to film nearby as much as possible. They’re also raising two daughters together, Jasmine, 3, and Tiana Gia, 1.