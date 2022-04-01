It’s The Rock as you’ve never seen him before ― in wax! Four times over!

Madame Tussauds has created four wax sculptures of Dwayne Johnson that are being installed in four of the famous wax museum’s U.S. locations: New York, Hollywood, Las Vegas and Orlando, Florida.

Each statue features Johnson in a scene from one of his films, purposely picked for each Madame Tussauds location.

All are different, and, as is typical of wax figures, each one is vaguely creepy in its own unique way.

For instance, the sculpture at the New York Madame Tussauds is dressed like the actor at the 2017 premiere of “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle.” The statue also gives the trademark raised eyebrow.

Dwayne Johnson wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York. Madame Tussauds New York

The wax version of The Rock at Madame Tussauds Orlando pays tribute to his action movie roles.

The Rock statue at Madame Tussauds Orlando. Madame Tussauds Orlando

The Las Vegas version has the wax Johnson promoting his line of tequila.

The Dwayne Johnson wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. Madame Tussauds Las Vegas

And the version at Madame Tussauds Hollywood has the actor flashing a “shaka” power pose in an outfit inspired by what Johnson wore at a Beijing press conference for “Hobbs & Shaw.”

The Rock wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood. Madame Tussauds Hollywood

Although the wax figures might strike many as creepy in that “uncanny valley” way, Johnson himself seems jazzed about them, based on a video he posted on Instagram announcing the new statues.