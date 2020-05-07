Beloved English Teacher Gets Retirement Surprise From Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

A beloved English teacher at a high school in Bristol, Virginia, was surprised with a sweet video from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in honor of her retirement.
Carol Propst, an educator for 39 years, is a “die-hard superfan” of Johnson, according to local NBC news affiliate WCYB. She apparently fell in love with the actor after chaperoning a movie outing to his film, “Fast Five,” in 2011.
To pay homage to Propst for her retirement, fellow teacher Noah Ashbrook launched a social media campaign to get her an autograph from Johnson. He tweeted at Johnson for 70 straight days in an effort to get the star’s attention.
While we don’t recommend such a concerted effort to get a celebrity’s attention, Ashbrook’s efforts worked.
Johnson’s team sent Propst a gift package and a personalized video message, which Ashbrook tweeted below.
“Wow, Carol. Congratulations! I’m so happy, I’m so proud of you,” Johnson said in the video, who then thanked her on “behalf of all parents.”
“Thank you and thank all of your fellow teachers for your wisdom, for your love, for your care, for your discipline ― which I needed a lot, if you were my teacher,” he said.
He also remarked that based on the robust social media campaign launched by friends and fellow teachers to get his attention, he could tell she has a “supportive community.”
Propst appeared moved by the video, prompting Ashbrook to tweet a photo of her beside a cardboard cut-out of the star.
She also shared a note of thanks on her own account, thanking The Rock for acknowledging her retirement and all of her “beloved students and colleagues.”
The Rock tweeted about the exchange on Thursday, saying Propst’s “reaction is just beautiful.”
“Things like this are the best part of fame. Congratulations Carol Propst and thank you for 39yrs of some of the most important work that can be done,” he wrote.