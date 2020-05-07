Beloved English Teacher Gets Retirement Surprise From Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

A beloved English teacher at a high school in Bristol, Virginia, was surprised with a sweet video from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in honor of her retirement.

Carol Propst, an educator for 39 years, is a “die-hard superfan” of Johnson, according to local NBC news affiliate WCYB. She apparently fell in love with the actor after chaperoning a movie outing to his film, “Fast Five,” in 2011.

To pay homage to Propst for her retirement, fellow teacher Noah Ashbrook launched a social media campaign to get her an autograph from Johnson. He tweeted at Johnson for 70 straight days in an effort to get the star’s attention.

So this is Carol Propst, the best teacher we have in Bristol, VA. This is her last year before retirement. How many tweets will it take to get @TheRock to send us a an autograph for this amazing woman. #propstrocks pic.twitter.com/b1SECQq9Pi — Noah Ashbrook (@Mr_Ashbrook) February 25, 2020

While we don’t recommend such a concerted effort to get a celebrity’s attention, Ashbrook’s efforts worked.

Johnson’s team sent Propst a gift package and a personalized video message, which Ashbrook tweeted below.

“Wow, Carol. Congratulations! I’m so happy, I’m so proud of you,” Johnson said in the video, who then thanked her on “behalf of all parents.”

“Thank you and thank all of your fellow teachers for your wisdom, for your love, for your care, for your discipline ― which I needed a lot, if you were my teacher,” he said.

He also remarked that based on the robust social media campaign launched by friends and fellow teachers to get his attention, he could tell she has a “supportive community.”

Day 71. So do I now send our 70 days of thank you tweets to @TheRock? To understand the whole story you first need to see his video he sent to @PropstMiss. I’m editing her reaction video and will post it soon. pic.twitter.com/Sqcin0cOUM — Noah Ashbrook (@Mr_Ashbrook) May 6, 2020

Propst appeared moved by the video, prompting Ashbrook to tweet a photo of her beside a cardboard cut-out of the star.

So it happened. I’ll tell the story in a series of tweets but @TheRock reached out to us to surprise @PropstMiss. @news5wcyb videoed it and will run a segment about it tonight at 10. THANK YOU to Dwayne Johnson! Thank you to @garyskeen01 for his major role in this. #propstrocks https://t.co/aVojzFIUcg pic.twitter.com/o4nhmHc4bc — Noah Ashbrook (@Mr_Ashbrook) May 6, 2020

She also shared a note of thanks on her own account, thanking The Rock for acknowledging her retirement and all of her “beloved students and colleagues.”

Today I received the ultimate retirement send-off: a personalized message from Dwayne @TheRock Johnson! Thanks to all my beloved students and colleagues. BVPS, YOU ROCK! #propstrocks — Carol Propst (@PropstMiss) May 6, 2020

The Rock ﻿tweeted about the exchange on Thursday, saying Propst’s “reaction is just beautiful.”

“Things like this are the best part of fame. Congratulations Carol Propst and thank you for 39yrs of some of the most important work that can be done,” he wrote.