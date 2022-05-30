The Rock’s Daughter Slams Haters Who Don’t Like Her Professional Wrestling Name

Dwayne Johnson and Simone Johnson attend the People's Choice Awards 2017. Christopher Polk via Getty Images

Simone Johnson is a chip off the old block — to a certain extent.

The daughter of the wrestling legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — who signed a deal with WWE in 2020, but has had her debut delayed due to a knee injury — announced Sunday that she would be known in the ring as Ava Raine when she changed her name on Twitter.

Yet, when she announced her new WWE alter ego, wrestling fans on Twitter were disappointed that the daughter of “The Rock” wasn’t going by “The Pebble.”

And just like a true professional wrestler, Simone Johnson, quickly fought back by retweeting someone making the pretty obvious joke.

i beg of you guys to find a new joke. anything. https://t.co/40ZEJ1HFSL — ava 🃏 (@AvaRaineWWE) May 29, 2022

Simone Johnson then doubled down on how tired the joke was by posting a Google search of different types of rocks. She captioned the image with “nothing in this category please xx.”

But, when Twitter users kept on pushing back, Simone Johnson climbed up on the ropes and body-slammed the criticism.

“I probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last i’ll mention this but i don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic,” she tweeted. “A name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family.”

i probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last i’ll mention this but i don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic.



a name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/vsr44PeUqc — ava 🃏 (@AvaRaineWWE) May 29, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, she added that she “could build my entire career around my father & people would still bash me anyway.”

i could build my entire career around my father & people would still bash me anyway 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/LjkQdoOpws — ava 🃏 (@AvaRaineWWE) May 29, 2022

The 20-year-old is a fourth-generation wrestler. Her father was a 10-time WWE world champion before turning his focus to acting. Her grandfather Rocky Johnson and great-grandfather Peter “High Chief” Maivia are WWE Hall of Famers.

Simone Johnson attends the 75th Annual Golden Globe Nominations Announcement in 2017 as Miss Golden Globes.

Considering this — and that Simone Johnson decided to debut the name Ava Raine with a GIF of Fairuza Balk’s Nancy Downs from 1996’s “The Craft,” and used a photo of Nancy for the banner on her account — we’d advise haters to back off as quickly as possible.