“We got this for my mom who has bad arthritis in her hands but loves her potatoes. I mean daily potatoes at least once a day. She loves this machine. I am giving it five stars because she is always using it and hasn’t complained yet. Trust me if there was a complaint I would have heard about it by now. Many many times. 😂 that alone is really all the review you need. Mom hasn’t complained once and uses it daily.” — Melissa W

“This is an extremely useful product. Well made and easy to use. I purchased this peeler for my mother who always complained about peeling potatoes. Now she [is] very happy and just cannot believe what this product can do. Wish she had this years ago. My mother and I are so happy. Thanks to ‘Starfrit.’” — CharlieBooksNYC

“I love this peeler. It saves so much time when making apple pie. I always still have to peel them a little bit myself at the top and bottom but definitely worth the money.” — Jacintha Ham

“Great gadget! I’ve always hated peeling potatoes. If you’re the same BUY THIS! Of course it takes up some valuable cupboard space, but not much, and it’s so worth it. It works on anything that needs peeling. I watched a woman peel EVERYTHING imaginable with this in a YouTube video. Pretty much works on everything, but the potatoes is what sold me. There’s a little at the top & bottom it can’t reach, but I just cut it off. And sometimes the blade pops off when removing potato - easy to pop back on. LOVE THIS THING. Never peeling potatoes again by hand again.” — DesertCat

“I have looked at these potato peelers for a long time but not sure they would work. Well, yes they do! I have arthritis in both hands, so peeling anything is a chore and sometimes painful. This really helped me. I only need to snip the ends off and cut any bad spots out, and WALAH! We will be having potatoes more often now! Love this little gadget!” — Laura Outler

“Don’t let the lower price dissuade you. It’s every bit as good as the more expensive brand my friend had last year. I use mine at work and home. I set on the counter, or a potato in while I’m tending to other opening duties at the cafe... No more losing my grip on potatoes or my fingers swelling, going numb from peeling. (Carpal tunnel, joint pain). Even if I didn’t have hand issues, I would highly recommend this. It’s very fast. Occasionally, use a toothpick under the tiny blade to remove potato debris. This is my favorite and most used time saver in the home and work kitchen.” — Batznblkcatz