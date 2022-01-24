“The Royal Treatment” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Following the formula of the many royal-themed rom-coms that preceded it, the film tells the story of an everyday American who falls in love with a real-life prince. And like many of those previous movies, “The Royal Treatment” has received mostly negative reviews.

The second most popular film at the moment is “Annabelle: Creation,” the 2017 horror movie from the Conjuring Universe franchise. This fourth installment is a prequel to 2014’s “Annabelle.”

Fans of the 2003 film “Monster” might be interested in the No. 4 movie in the ranking: “Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman.” This horror prequel to the events of “Monster” was released in 2021 and joined Netflix on Jan. 21.

And just below that one is a new German/British drama, “Munich — The Edge of War.” Starring Jeremy Irons, Alex Jennings and George MacKay, the film is an adaptation of Robert Harris’ novel about two former classmates traveling to Munich in 1938 in an attempt to forge peace.

