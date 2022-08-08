Home & Living

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Sandman'

Two disturbing docuseries are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“The Sandman” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The highly anticipated fantasy series, which is an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s bestselling graphic novel, premiered on Aug. 5. “The Sandman” tells the tales of Morpheus, the King of Dreams, as he journeys across worlds to restore order to his kingdom.

The second most popular show of the moment is the romantic drama “Virgin River.” The fourth season debuted on July 20 and continues the story of love and heartbreak centered around a midwife and nurse practitioner in a small California town.

"The Sandman" on Netflix.
Netflix
"The Sandman" on Netflix.

Two new docuseries are also in the current ranking. “Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99” explores the chaos and violence that unfolded at the infamous music festival, while “The Most Hated Man on the Internet” is about revenge porn site creator Hunter Moore.

The only two shows on the list that weren’t produced or exclusively distributed by Netflix are the nursery rhyme program “CoComelon” and survival competition series “Alone.”

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “CoComelon”

9. “The Most Hated Man on the Internet” (Netflix)

8. “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” (Netflix)

7. “Alone”

6. “Uncoupled” (Netflix)

5. “Keep Breathing” (Netflix)

4. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

3. “Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99” (Netflix)

2. “Virgin River” (Netflix)

1. “The Sandman” (Netflix)

