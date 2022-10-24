Home & Living
MoviesNetflix

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Besides 'The School for Good and Evil'

A new psychological thriller and Halloween comedy are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“The School for Good and Evil” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This adaptation of the bestselling fantasy novel premiered on Oct. 19 after a long and slow development process that began in 2013. Although the film has received mostly negative reviews, many critics did praise the cast of “The School for Good and Evil,” which features Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett.

In second place is “The Stranger,” which made its Netflix debut on the same day following a limited theatrical release in Australia. The psychological thriller follows an undercover cop in a child abduction case who forms a close relationship with the prime suspect.

"The School for Good and Evil" on Netflix.
Netflix
"The School for Good and Evil" on Netflix.

On the lighter side of things, the 2020 mystery comedy “Hubie Halloween” is also trending at the moment. Adam Sandler stars as the titular character ― a Halloween-loving deli worker who must save his town of Salem, Massachusetts ― alongside a impressive cast that features Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Rob Schneider, June Squibb, Kenan Thompson, Shaquille O’Neal, Steve Buscemi and Maya Rudolph.

As for non-Netflix films, there are a number of animated movies in the current ranking, including “Sing 2,” “Despicable Me 2” and “Megamind.”

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Hubie Halloween” (Netflix)

9. “Megamind”

8. “Dracula Untold”

7. “Last Seen Alive”

6. “Despicable Me 2”

5. “Sing 2”

4. “Luckiest Girl Alive” (Netflix)

3. “The Curse of Bridge Hollow” (Netflix)

2. “The Stranger” (Netflix)

1. “The School for Good and Evil” (Netflix)

