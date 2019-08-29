The Secret To Building Corporate Reputation Is Integrity

Vision: Selecting the right mission, vision and values often begins in the boardroom. Once the key decision makers are on board, it’s much easier to execute a strategy that drives real, lasting cultural change and get buy-in from employees. For instance, Harman’s vision and mission — to design and deliver smart products, systems, software and services that connect people wherever they are — permeates every sphere of our business. This wouldn’t be possible without the tone set from the top thanks to constant, transparent communication via regular emails and open forums. This regular correspondence shows all members of the Harman family how the vision is playing out, what’s working, what may need to be adjusted and what comes next.