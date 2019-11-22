HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Grab your watering can and make room on the window sill because this early Black Friday deal has us seeing green. Friday, Nov. 22 only, The Sill is pruning the price in half on one of its most popular plants.

As an early Black Friday deal, The Sill is selling its medium Pothos Plant in a “Prospect” or “Grant” planter for just $25 — or in a “Hyde” planter for $28, in a wide selection of colors.

That’s a huge savings considering a medium-sized Pothos plant in one of these planters will typically set you back anywhere between $50 to $56. It’s an even better steal when you take into account that a medium-sized Pothos plant normally retails for $20 without a planter — so it’s really like you’re only paying $5 to $8 for the pots.

Recommended as a great option for beginner plant parents because of its low-maintenance light and water needs, a Pothos plant is the perfect pick for first-time plant parents and green thumbs alike. Give it away as a holiday gift or make it the latest addition to your home to help purify the air in your home. You can even snip a few stems, propagate them in water and repot them to get the most bang for your buck.

The Sill is one of the best places to order houseplants because of its wide selection and relatable categories like “Low Light,” “Bright Light,” “Best For Beginners,” and “Pet Friendly.”

Most recently the brand unveiled a collection of faux-plants for those who want greenery in their space, but don’t have the time our resources to maintain a live plant.

The Sill’s plants can be shipped nationwide and have a 30-day return policy, so you can garden without fear.