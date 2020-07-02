HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

The Sill We previously reviewed The Sill's faux plants. Now they're on sale.

After spending a bit more time at home these days than usual, you’ve probably fixated on a few ways to improve your space, whether it’s setting up an office nook, upgrading your bedding or just bringing the outside in by ordering some plants online.

Plants can make you feel happier and help purify the air, but keeping them alive can be a struggle. Between overwatering, damage from pets or just having a brown thumb, plant care is harder than it looks.

That’s why fake plants are an excellent option for those who want the aesthetic without the extra effort.

The HuffPost Finds team previously reviewed The Sill’s faux plant line when they were unveiled last year and found them to be a noncommittal and easy way to add personality to the home.

The Sill carries a wide collection of real-looking faux plants. Keep in mind the discount only applies to faux plants, not preserved ones.

These faux plants are perfect for dark corners and high shelves that get little sunlight, and are even better when you place them alongside real plants. After all, nobody needs to know which plants are real and which ones are fake.

We've rounded up a few of our favorite of The Sill's faux plants that are on sale right now.