HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

The Sill Don't leaf this deal in the dust: The Sill's offering 25% off select houseplants.

You might be thinking of different ways to go green in the new decade, like getting more veggies in your meal-prepping sessions, figuring out what clothing brands are ethical and eco-friendly, and ditching plastic whenever possible.

Or maybe 2020 is the year you’re hoping to get a green thumb. (You wouldn’t be alone — there’s a growing number of plant parents out there.) If that’s your goal, it’s really mint to be, because we just spotted a sale on houseplants.

The houseplants that are on sale come in their own planters, and you can choose the color of it. Some of The Sill’s merch — including a long-sleeved T-shirt and beanie printed with the word “plants,” as well as a “plant mom” tote — is also on sale.

Check out the five plants that are on sale right now at The Sill:

The Sill The Sill calls this the "perfect tropical houseplant," and it's known for its wavy fronds. And this plant is considered nontoxic, so it's safe to have around the furrier members of the family. Originally $53, get it now for $40.

The Sill This is the most popular plant at The Sill, according to the brand. It has heart-shaped leaves and vines that just keep on growing. Originally $51, get it now for $38.

The Sill If you're looking to take care of a succulent, the Snake Plant Zeylanica is one with dramatic, sword-like leaves. Originally $60, get it now for $40.

The Sill The vines on the porthos are supposed to grow quickly, so you'll have a lush-looking plant in no time. Originally $50, get it now for $38.