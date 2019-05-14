'The Simpsons' Predicted That Terrifying 'Game Of Thrones' Twist

Warning: spoilers for “Game of Thrones” below.

Is Matt Groening really the three-eyed raven?

For “The Simpsons” appears to have predicted the future. Yet again.

Fox’s animated comedy has in recent years foreseen all manner of historical events including Donald Trump’s presidency, Team USA’s curling gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics and the arrival of a female Doctor Who.

A new addition to that list now involves “Game of Thrones” ― and it’s a fiery one.

On Sunday’s episode of HBO’s epic fantasy drama, British actress Emilia Clarke’s character Daenerys Targaryen used her last remaining dragon to indiscriminately torch the buildings and people of King’s Landing.

And some scenes were strikingly similar to this one from “The Simpsons”′ “Thrones”-inspired season 29 premiere (titled “The Serfsons”) that first aired in October 2017:

Many tweeters were astounded by the cartoon’s accurate depiction of what would later go down in the fifth episode of the final season of “Thrones.”

Freaky AF how The Simpsons knew about the #MadQueen before everyone else. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/vvDehjGKNd — Nostalgic Ninjitsu (@NostalgicNinja_) May 13, 2019

The writers of #GameofThrones

"The Simpsons seem to get it right" pic.twitter.com/2E26YlKX9a — If Sait Can do it! You can (@Awsome_Sait) May 13, 2019

Another, meanwhile, has marveled at how the animated series’ theme tune works “perfectly” over the HBO show’s credits:

“The Simpsons” has, of course, previously reimagined its intro in honor of the seven kingdoms: