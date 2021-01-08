'The Simpsons' 'Predicted' The Capitol Riot -- Of Course

Looks like “The Simpsons” crystal ball did it again.

Fans are saying a few episodes “predicted” this week’s Capitol riot. (See the videos below.)

For a show that seemingly prophesied Donald Trump’s presidency and the coronavirus pandemic, would you expect anything less?

The latest supposed prescience occurred in the “Treehouse of Horror” Halloween opening. Marge wakes up Homer after he slept through an eventful election.

“You didn’t vote?” she asks.

“Hey, how bad could it be?” Homer answers dismissively.

Cut to a roof-bound Homer in homemade body armor futilely watching over fiery rubble after a siege.

Adding to the eeriness is a scene from a 1996 “Simpsons” episode of armed beings storming the steps of the Capitol. (They’re amendments to be, really, in a parody of Schoolhouse Rock’s “I’m Just a Bill,” but use your imagination.)

The Simpsons predicted what happened on Capitol Hill in this cartoon pic.twitter.com/RVCiUYIGVB — 🎗️Jesse🎗️ (@ghostjesse09) January 7, 2021

Here’s a longer version of that:

Viewers celebrated the amazing soothsaying skills of “The Simpsons.”

(Disclaimer: Cartoons can’t predict the future.)

What's happening in Capitol, simpsons never lie! pic.twitter.com/RyRxKtAEAc — Rayyan || mae & rida stan acc (@EmbarrassedSoul) January 7, 2021

One of the Simpsons episodes shows a riot at the capitol but we not talking about that huh. They predict the mf future — 💟 (@mvchelle___) January 7, 2021

Even the Simpsons foresaw the riots at the capitol. — Hope Ramey (@hope911Organize) January 7, 2021

It’s like the Simpsons were the gaslighting Nostradamus for the US. — Bridget 💙 (@bth77police) January 6, 2021

The Simpsons really predicted the Capitol getting ambushed LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/mdTosyr6Zw — IG:Capsaveahoe3.0😈 (@mrcapsaveahoe1) January 6, 2021

