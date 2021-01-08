'The Simpsons' 'Predicted' The Capitol Riot -- Of Course

Looks like “The Simpsons” crystal ball did it again.
Fans are saying a few episodes “predicted” this week’s Capitol riot. (See the videos below.)
For a show that seemingly prophesied Donald Trump’s presidency and the coronavirus pandemic, would you expect anything less?
The latest supposed prescience occurred in the “Treehouse of Horror” Halloween opening. Marge wakes up Homer after he slept through an eventful election.
“You didn’t vote?” she asks.
“Hey, how bad could it be?” Homer answers dismissively.
Cut to a roof-bound Homer in homemade body armor futilely watching over fiery rubble after a siege.
Adding to the eeriness is a scene from a 1996 “Simpsons” episode of armed beings storming the steps of the Capitol. (They’re amendments to be, really, in a parody of Schoolhouse Rock’s “I’m Just a Bill,” but use your imagination.)
Here’s a longer version of that:
Viewers celebrated the amazing soothsaying skills of “The Simpsons.”
(Disclaimer: Cartoons can’t predict the future.)