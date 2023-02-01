The Sims 4 Now Gives Players Transgender-Inclusive Options

The Sims 4 added new options for customizing Sims. Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Sims 4 dropped an update on Wednesday featuring transgender-inclusive customization options ― and Twitter couldn’t be more thrilled.

The popular simulation game, which allows players to create virtual people, announced a slew of added in-game features for transgender and disabled fans, including surgery scars, binders and medical wearables.

The move comes amid a push from Electronic Arts to make The Sims feel “more diverse, inclusive and representative of our global community.”

With the new update, gamers can create a Sim that has top surgery scars or wears a binder, options available for teen and older characters, according to the company.

A base game update is here with new content including medical wearables, binders, shapewear, a light switch & more including bug fixes & console gameplay improvements 🥳💚



Read more about today’s update in the latest patch notes! https://t.co/4c4vZdfWBY pic.twitter.com/GYbQYijIIm — The Sims (@TheSims) January 31, 2023

The latest update also represents more inclusivity for the disability community, with medical wearable customizations like glucose monitors and hearing aids.

I've been looking at my sim self with hearing aids for like an hour. bc never thought one day I could represent myself in The Sims but im glad it's here. 🦻 pic.twitter.com/HDhgSoORbU — Luddle's in The Family Tree. 🌳 #stayanddraw (@LuddySimmer) January 31, 2023

Along with top surgery scars, which indicate a person has undergone surgery to remove their breasts, gender-affirming clothing items have also been added for the first time.

Fans of the beloved game quickly flooded Twitter with praise and excitement over the groundbreaking updates:

me on my way to make some trans sims after the update pic.twitter.com/44VanIuuAF — gravel / rex 🌺 (@badpearlcoven) February 1, 2023

Finally able to give our transmasculine and nonbinary Sims top surgery scars. I love the realism. @TheSims, you have no idea how many people you just helped by being able to see themselves in this game. Imagine all the in the closet trans kids who see this update 🥲 #TheSims4 pic.twitter.com/xCJforMNbt — T_Sizzler (@make_it_sizzle) January 31, 2023

THE SIMS 4 IS HAVING A TRANS UPDATE!!! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!!! 🏳️⚧️🏳️⚧️🏳️⚧️ pic.twitter.com/X9k0qFTvfV — ✨ DANIEL ✨ (@lgbtvelour) January 31, 2023

DISABILITY AND TRANS REP IN THE SIMS

SIMS 4 STORYTELLING GOT SO BETTER. — lauren💙💙 🌗 (@timelessmxlti) January 31, 2023

TOP SURGERY SCARS AND BINDERS?! That’s so cool! So happy more representation is being added to the game — Alice (@AliceIsAPerson) January 31, 2023

Binders, top surgery scars, hearing aids and glucose monitors? This is the best update since we could have feminine clothing on masculine frame and vice versa — I am the Sombra that boops in the night🏳️🌈 (@Ery_Max) January 31, 2023

Last year, EA announced that fans now have the option of choosing customizable pronouns in The Sims 4 using the Create-a-Sim feature.

The feature allows players to select pronouns including they/them, she/her or he/him. The component also allows users to create completely original pronouns of their choice.