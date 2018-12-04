Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Size-Inclusive Lingerie Brands To Support If You're Over Victoria's Secret

Ditch those 7-for-$27 undies for these inclusive lingerie brands instead.
By Danielle Gonzalez
12/04/2018 06:02pm ET

For more than 20 years the annual Victoria’s Secret fashion show has filled our screens with sequin-studded bras and fabulously feathered wings on a runway that seems to have everything — but representation.

Though the brand has been criticized in the past for its lack of inclusivity at the annual show and beyond, it finally feels like reality has caught up with this year’s Victoria’s Secret fashion show ratings. According to Nielsen, the show’s viewership has been dwindling over the past five years, and 2018′s show was an all-time low at 3.3 million viewers, and a 0.9 rating among adults aged 18 to 49.

Viewers on Twitter couldn’t help roasting the lingerie brand’s lack of inclusivity:

While the brand does little to advertise their larger styles, Victoria’s Secret does, in fact, offer styles in sizes 30A to 40DDD. But, a scroll through their Instagram feed sends a different message — one that is not size inclusive, racially diverse, LGBTQ-supportive, or a reflection of the average American woman’s size 16 waist.

After hearing about the LGBTQ-insenstive remarks given by Edward Razek, the CMO of VS’s parent company, singer Halsey quickly went on to criticize the brand’s lack of diversity. The 24-year-old musician pre-recorded a performance for the show that aired after Razek’s remarks.

At a time where many brands are working to become more inclusive, it’s become clear that Victoria’s Secret just doesn’t want to be, despite growing consumer demand for more body positive, inclusive fashion.

While we don’t know what the future holds for Victoria’s Secret, we do know where we’ll be shopping for inclusive, body-positive lingerie. Click through these 10 inclusive lingerie brands that celebrate everyone and every body.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Third Love
Boasting bras and underwear for every body, Third Love carries sizes 28A-48 and doesn’t retouch its models.
2
Knix
Comfort comes first at Knix, but they also offer inclusive sizing in 32A-42G and share real women wearing their lingerie on their feed.
3
Adore Me
The subscription service, Adore Me, ships lingerie in sizes 30A-46I straight to your doorstep.
4
Torrid
Plus size clothing retailer, Torrid, offers a collection of intimates in sizes 36B to 48DDD.
5
Rebirth Garments
Specializing in trans, gender queer, and disability-specific lingerie, Rebirth Garments are fully customizable.
6
Playful Promises
Sexy comes in sizes 28DD-44H at Playful Promises, which offers a wide range of racy lingerie sets.
7
TomboyX
Offering eco-friendly and comfortable underwear for the person who might not want traditional lingerie, TomboyX offers sizes XS-4X.
8
Bare Necessities
Available in size 30A to 56J, Bare Necessities has one of the widest size ranges of affordable lingerie and features diverse models in their advertising.
9
Aerie
An early adopter of body positivity, Aerie hasn’t retouched a photo since 2014, and offers sizes 30A-40DD.
10
Savage x Fenty
When Rihanna does something, she leaves no women behind. Savage x Fenty offers fun styles in sizes 32A-44DD.
