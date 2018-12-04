For more than 20 years the annual Victoria’s Secret fashion show has filled our screens with sequin-studded bras and fabulously feathered wings on a runway that seems to have everything — but representation.

Viewers on Twitter couldn’t help roasting the lingerie brand’s lack of inclusivity:

"Victoria's Secret Fashion Show" viewership totals over the years...

2013: 9.7 million viewers

2015: 6.6 million

2017: 5 million

Last night: 3.3 million — John Koblin (@koblin) December 3, 2018

#VSFashionShow

Not pictured:

- diversity

- bras that fit real women

- a POV that’s relevant for 2018

🙅🏼‍♀️😾 @VictoriasSecret is canceled. — Alana D Visconti (@Avisconti) December 3, 2018

@VictoriasSecret You need to hire a Head of Diversity immediately. This has gone way too far. All sizes, identities, sexualities are beautiful. If in order to convince people that exclusivity and intolerance is beautiful, you need to pass it as escapism, maybe it's not so pretty. — mp (@mayaperik) December 3, 2018

While the brand does little to advertise their larger styles, Victoria’s Secret does, in fact, offer styles in sizes 30A to 40DDD. But, a scroll through their Instagram feed sends a different message — one that is not size inclusive, racially diverse, LGBTQ-supportive, or a reflection of the average American woman’s size 16 waist.

After hearing about the LGBTQ-insenstive remarks given by Edward Razek, the CMO of VS’s parent company, singer Halsey quickly went on to criticize the brand’s lack of diversity. The 24-year-old musician pre-recorded a performance for the show that aired after Razek’s remarks.

At a time where many brands are working to become more inclusive, it’s become clear that Victoria’s Secret just doesn’t want to be, despite growing consumer demand for more body positive, inclusive fashion.

