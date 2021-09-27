“The Starling” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The dramedy debuted on the platform on Sept. 24, following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and a limited theatrical release. Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd star as a married couple trying to navigate tremendous grief and rebuild their relationship after the loss of their daughter.

The second most popular film on the platform at the moment is “My Little Pony: A New Generation” ― a continuation of Hasbro’s popular magical horse franchise. In third place is the psychological thriller “Intrusion,” which stars Freida Pinto and Logan Marshall-Green as a couple targeted for a home invasion.

Netflix "The Starling" on Netflix.

Beyond the top three, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s animated musical adventure “Vivo” remains in the ranking after premiering in early August. Romanian drama “The Father Who Moves Mountains” is also on the list.

As for movies not produced or exclusively distributed by Netflix, there’s the cinematic classic “Jaws,” the Adam Sandler comedy “Grown Ups” and the action thriller “Safe House.”

Read on for the full list of the top 10 movies.

