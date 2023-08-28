The Streamys Appear To Shade Colleen Ballinger's 10-Minute Song Denying Allegations

Colleen Ballinger attends the E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Nov. 10, 2019, in Santa Monica, California. Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

The 2023 Streamys seemed to have shaded Colleen Ballinger and her 10-minute musical video where she addressed allegations that she “groomed” her fans.

During Sunday night’s YouTube Streamy Awards, host YouTuber MatPat, presented an in memoriam section and spoke about different things that have died online, like Twitter and Twitch, meanwhile another person on stage played a ukulele.

“But it was the tragic loss of this one thing that truly hit the creator community the hardest. Something whose train unfortunately left the station with one ill-advised 10-minute long video,” MatPat said, as a photo of a ukulele appeared onstage.

“I’m sorry,” MatPat said to the ukulele player, while taking away their instrument.

“No, I’m sorry,” they said in response.

“Looks like someone knows how to apologize,” MatPat said.

The bit was mocking Ballinger and the 10-minute song she released after HuffPost’s investigation about fans that came forward with allegations they had inappropriate relationships with her. In the video, she was playing the ukulele.

Ballinger only said “sorry” once in the video when she sang, “I know you want me to say that I was 100% in the wrong, well, I’m sorry, I’m not gonna take that route.” The song lacked any kind of real apology.

“I’m not a groomer, I’m just a loser who didn’t understand I shouldn’t respond to fans and I’m not a predator even though a lot of y’all think so,” she sings.

