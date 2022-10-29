The sun sure looks happy in a viral image that NASA released this week.

“Say cheese!” the space agency captioned the picture that was taken by its Solar Dynamics Observatory. It appears to show the star with two eyes, a swirling nose and grinning mouth.

Say cheese! 📸



Today, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun "smiling." Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space. pic.twitter.com/hVRXaN7Z31 — NASA Sun, Space & Scream 🎃 (@NASASun) October 26, 2022

“Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space,” the agency explained.

Some people on Twitter likened the picture to the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man in the “Ghostbusters” movie or Mini BN biscuits. Others, meanwhile, transformed the shot into a pumpkin ready for Halloween.