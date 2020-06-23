HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Amazon From Club Monaco to Ray-Ban, you'll want to snag these brands during Amazon's first-ever "Big Style Sale."

Amazon is one of those companies that rarely has big sales — except for Prime Day and Black Friday. But since Amazon pushed back Prime Day to September this year (it’s usually in July), you might be looking out for when the right “lightning deal” strikes.

Your wait is over.

For the first time ever, Amazon is having a “Big Style Sale,” with deals on clothes, shoes and accessories. The weeklong sale, which started on June 22, is basically like Prime Day, but focused on fashion.

But you’d probably be surprised to know that the sale also features designer brands from Shopbop (which the company owns) and brands you might not have known were carried on Amazon, like Dr. Martens, Free People and even Ray-Ban.

We wanted to see what brands were worth getting during the sale and rounded up the ones you definitely should add to your cart.