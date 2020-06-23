HuffPost Finds

The Top Brands To Shop From Amazon's 'Big Style Sale'

You might not have been expecting to find marked-down Club Monaco, Levi's, Ray-Ban or Swedish Hasbeens in this first-of-its-kind sale.

From <a href="https://amzn.to/2Z0vrim" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Club Monaco</a> to <a href="https://amzn.to/3evZ7dM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Ray-Ban</a>, you'll want to snag these brands during Amazon's first-ever "Big Style Sale."
Amazon is one of those companies that rarely has big sales — except for Prime Day and Black Friday. But since Amazon pushed back Prime Day to September this year (it’s usually in July), you might be looking out for when the right “lightning deal” strikes.

Your wait is over.

For the first time ever, Amazon is having a “Big Style Sale,” with deals on clothes, shoes and accessories. The weeklong sale, which started on June 22, is basically like Prime Day, but focused on fashion.

As you would expect, lots of Amazon’s in-house brands are majorly marked down, including Amazon Essentials and Daily Ritual. We’ve even spotted these highly rated high-waist leggings from Core 10 on sale, too.

But you’d probably be surprised to know that the sale also features designer brands from Shopbop (which the company owns) and brands you might not have known were carried on Amazon, like Dr. Martens, Free People and even Ray-Ban.

We wanted to see what brands were worth getting during the sale and rounded up the ones you definitely should add to your cart.

Here are the top brands to shop from Amazon’s “Big Style Sale”:

1
American Apparel
Amazon
It's an early aughts throwback: American Apparel is at Amazon. You'll find the brand's tennis skirts and high-waist leggings.

Check out all the American Apparel on sale at Amazon.
2
[BLANKNYC]
Amazon
If you've been trying to find a moto jacket for a while, you're in luck: There are deals on BLANKNYC's leather (like this one) and suede jackets at Amazon.

Check out all the BLANKNYC on sale at Amazon.
3
Calvin Klein
Amazon
Update your underwear drawer with all the Calvin Klein branded bralettes, like this one, and panties on sale now.

Check out all the Calvin Klein on sale at Amazon.
4
Champion
Amazon
For those looking for loungewear, there are plenty of Champion items on sale right now, like this easy-to-throw-on romper for the hotter days ahead.

Check out all the Champion on sale at Amazon.
5
Club Monaco
Amazon
You'll find lots of cheap (under $100) Club Monaco finds at Amazon now — like this cinnamon-colored knit jumpsuit and striped tie-back top.

Check out all the Club Monaco on sale at Amazon.
6
Dr. Martens
Amazon
Just for kicks: There are lots of Dr. Martens boots that are marked down right now. But if you're looking for sandals for the summer, we found these, too.

Check out all the Dr. Martens on sale at Amazon.
7
Free People
Amazon
Free People items marked down in the "Big Style Sale" include this strapless midi dress and flutter sleeve mini dress.

Check out all the Free People on sale at Amazon.
8
Havaianas
Amazon
It's not a flop: You'll find Havaianas' famous flip-flops majorly marked down right now. These metallic ones will take you anywhere you need this summer.

Check out all the Havaianas on sale at Amazon.
9
J.Crew
Amazon
ICYMI: J.Crew items are hiding in the sale. And this chambray ruffle dress is a definite favorite.

Check out all the J.Crew on sale at Amazon.
10
Levi's
Amazon
Maybe you don't feel like putting on jeans just yet, but now's your chance to find Levi's denim on sale, including these top-rated boyfriend jeans.

Check out all the Levi's on sale at Amazon.
11
Loeffler Randall
Amazon
Loeffler Randall is known for its knotted mules. You'll see many of the brand's shoes and accessories marked down at Amazon now. Our favorites include this denim headband and these leopard boots that are under $50.

Check out all the Loeffler Randall on sale at Amazon.
12
Lucky Brand
Amazon
You'll find Lucky Brand shoes — like these colorful wedges — as well as jeans, shorts and tops, like this poker card T-shirt, hiding at Amazon.

Check out all the Lucky Brand on sale at Amazon.
13
PAIGE
Amazon
You might have heard of PAIGE's perfectly cut jeans before — along with the brand's price tags. Luckily, there are lots of PAIGE denim markdowns right now, including these cut-off shorts.

Check out all the PAIGE on sale at Amazon.
14
Sam Edelman
Amazon
For those looking to add to their shoe closet, we've got three words: Sam Edelman markdowns. You could slip into these slip-on loafers with a chain.

Check out all the Sam Edelman on sale at Amazon.
15
Steve Madden
Amazon
Shoe lovers, here's your chance: Steve Madden's on sale during the "Big Style Sale." You can choose between a leopard print and cow print on these heeled mules.

Check out all the Steve Madden on sale at Amazon.
16
Swedish Hasbeens
Amazon
Become a prairie girl with these famous Swedish Hasbeens clogs. Plenty of other styles marked down now, too.

Check out all the Swedish Hasbeens on sale at Amazon.
17
Superga
Amazon
You might want to run to this one: Superga's usually pricey sneakers, like these slip-on platforms, are now up to 40% off.

Check out all the Superga on sale at Amazon.
18
Ray-Ban
Amazon
Get some shade with Ray-Ban sunglasses that are up to 30% off, including these tortoiseshell ones.

Check out all the Ray-Bans on sale at Amazon.
