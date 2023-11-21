The Temperature Is Falling, So Here Are 29 Warm And Cozy Items You Should Add To Your Wardrobe

Popular items from this list:
A two-piece lounge set that'll provide you with the ultimate comfort
"This is a cute and comfortable two-piece set. The fit was as expected, and these pieces could easily be worn for travel or just lounging around the house. They washed up nicely, but I wouldn't recommend putting them in the dryer due to possible shrinkage." — H. Brien
An oversized crewneck sweater you can wear with a pair of leggings for more chill days
"This is a great loose fitting sweater. So comfortable. Great to lounge around the house in sweats or throw on some leggings or jeans and run errands. I wear it a lot." — Michelle S.
A quilted fleece pullover with a button closure you can snap all the way or keep undone
"I love this sweater!!! It has the coolest button detail that you can button all the way up or have loose like my pics, it’s incredibly soft, and it's amazing quality! I highly recommend this!! If you’re on the verge of sizes, just go up a size because you can’t go wrong with oversized right now!" — Stephanie Mason
An oversized pullover V-neck sweater designed to have a 'lil off-the-shoulder action
"This is my new favorite go-to top for ANY occasion. I bought it to wear with heels and distressed jeans out with my fiancé, however the day turned into us and our daughter heading to a Mexican restaurant so I simply changed from heels to my Birkenstocks and it was just as cute. I’m buying every color. LOVE THIS SHIRT!" – Katie
An oversized knit cardigan that's bound to become your fave layering piece
"I have these cardigans in three different colors, need I say more
? They are thick and heavy
, which I like because I bought them for winter, but since it’s cotton, I feel like they will be comfortable in spring and fall too. They keep their shape and quality after washing
. For sizing comparison, I have them in S, and I usually wear US S in tops." — Anonimous
A pair of Uggs Ultra Mini booties so you can feel like you're wearing slippers all day
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Heather Braga
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Heather Braga said, "I have these Ugg minis and wear them as my 'work shoes' now that I WFH full time. They're the perfect mix between a slipper and an actual shoe, so I can continue to wear my comfiest clothes to 'the office' but also feel like I've somewhat transitioned into work mode for the day. They're super soft, as all Uggs are, and honestly just make me happy! They are true-to-size so no worries about sizing up or down."
“Can’t go wrong with Ugg boots! These are super comfortable and warm.
They hit just above the ankle which is super cute paired some rolled-up jeans. These fit as expected. I would definitely recommend!" — R. Warne
A puffer vest that makes any outfit cute and warm
"I am absolutely OBSESSED with this puffer vest. It is lightweight and not overbearing, but at the same time, it keeps me warm and feels so comfy.
I took the advice of other reviewers and ordered an extra small even though I'm usually a small, and I'm so glad that I did. I love the cropped look that the smaller size gives me. I will certainly be buying this in other colors." — Lydia Spencer
A pair of alpaca wool socks perfect for anyone who always has freezing cold little toesies
Follkee
Follkee is a Chicago-based small biz that sells handmade cozy accessories.
"I LOVE these socks. I bought myself a pair to try them out, and now I've bought them for each of my aunts for Christmas. Cold feet run in the family so I know they'll love it. Great quality, fast shipping, and wonderful packaging. Couldn't be happier." — Brittany L.
A knit sweater adorned with an adorable heart so everyone can know you're a lover, not a fighter!
"Super comfy, cozy, and lightweight. Love the style. I ordered another one after the first. Got tons of compliments." — Kiersten
A luxurious shawl made of faux fur that is the perfect outer layer for any fall wedding you attend
This shawl was perfect for my chilly wedding! It was so warm and cozy! The color was perfect, and it really almost feels like real fur." — Roxanne
A knit turtleneck sweater that just screams "fall"
"Love this sweater! Perfectly oversized and cozy.
You can dress it up or dress it down." — Chris
A pair of soft velvet leggings because your legs deserve some love, too!
"These are so comfortable, soft, and cozy that I am probably going to order another pair so I have something to wear while the other pair is drying. Good as jammies and fine out of the house, too, with a nice tunic or sweater." — Laserbeam
A casual pullover sweater with an adorable combo of color blocking and striping
"I am obsessed with this sweater! It is soft and lightweight while still feeling cozy.
I love the colors. I typically order a size up for sweaters, and I love the fit. It is more oversized and fits more like the model. So I recommend ordering two sizes larger than your normal size." — Malachi and Kristina
A fisherman cable-knit turtleneck, which will be great to throw on under a jacket or wear on its own
A pair of touchscreen gloves so you don't have to choose between scrolling through TikTok or having feeling in your fingers
"I absolutely love these gloves. The touch-screen aspect is excellent, but, as with pretty much all gloves, you are able to type on your phone but the precision is slightly off. This doesn’t really bother me as I can still use the other features on my phone with them on, which I really enjoy. The gloves are especially great since I often do labor work outside, and they keep my hands delightfully cozy while still allowing me to perform my tasks.
I bought a pair for both of my coworkers, and they really enjoy them as well. Would definitely recommend." — M.H.
A heated jacket so you can be warm enough to enjoy the time outside with friends
The jacket has a rechargeable battery that will last 10 hours, as well as three heat settings so you can adjust it whether it's just a brisk wind or you're basically in the Arctic. Plus it's machine-washable and has a detachable hood.
"I was honestly kind of skeptical about this at first because it took a bit of time to heat up all the way, but once it did I was absolutely in love. It gets so warm and is absolutely perfect.
It’s very very well made and luxurious feeling. 10/10." — Ezra Adair
A super soft popcorn yarn cardigan that's the closest you're gonna get to a socially acceptable way of wearing an ultra-comfy robe out in public
"I love it! It is the perfect weight and is VERY soft! Will be good for fall, winter, and spring
, but is also good for cool mornings or evenings in summer. It came shrink wrapped and smelled a little strong. I machine washed on gentle and laid flat to dry. Washed beautifully! Looks great! Glad I bought two!! :)." — Cindylou
A splurge-worthy chunky cardigan adorned with adorable little pumpkins
Oorgubutik
Oorgubutik is a family-owned small business based in Istanbul, Turkey, that sells handmade cardigans, sweaters, and cropped tops. It's run by a mother-daughter duo; the daughter comes up with the designs, and mom knits them.
"I LOVE my new pumpkin sweater! Just in time for my favorite season! I can dress it up or down, the communication from the seller was fantastic, quick to respond, and the quality is exceptional! I will definitely be buying another sweater soon!" — Rebecca
Or a V-neck graphic print cardigan covered in clouds or flowers so you can showcase your personality
"I love love love this. I work at a school and all the kids and fellow teachers loved it too. They said it reminded them of Toy Story
. It’s so soft, fits so well, and so so cute.
I’m obsessed with it." — Fungus Amungus
A fuzzy patchwork hooded jacket that looks like it would feel like a warm, cozy hug
"I love this jacket! I get compliments on it everywhere I go. I got the blue one, and I’m going to get another one in pink. It’s so light, yet very warm. I love that the inside is the same soft fuzzy as the outside. No cold inner liner against you
. I like that it goes past my waist and bottom. No riding up and drafts getting in at the waist." — Karen M.
A quilted puffer coat for the fall days that feel like they could really be classified as winter days
This is available for Prime Try Before You Buy
!Promising review:
"I'm so in LOVE with this jacket. I got mine in black in size large so I could wear sweaters/sweatshirts underneath, and it fits perfectly. This is so comfortable and keeps me warm. I love how it zips up a bit near the neck, and the wrist material is really nice, too. Really good material and durability. I wear this all the time. I'm getting this jacket in at least two more colors." — Brianna B
An oversized knitted sweater vest because these are about to be everywhere this season
"Love this! Well worth the price! I ordered a medium so that it wouldn’t be too oversized and look awkward. And it fits perfect!! I paired it with a white turtleneck underneath, but the options are limitless here. Was surprised at the quality of this item...it’s very soft and thick. Which wasn’t what I expected at all. My only real complaint is the price of the item. However, this item is very trendy, so I understand. Would definitely, and might, buy again very soon!" — Jon Evans
A stylish shawl collar coat for a different silhouette if you need to mix up what's in your closet
It's 60% wool and 40% polyester. Reviewers recommend sizing down. And it is available for Prime Try Before You Buy
!Promising review:
"Love this so much!!!! The sleeves and shoulders/upper back are a little too snug/tight, but everything else fit just right. I bought two so far, and plan to get as many as I can in my size!
I get so many compliments when I wear them. The best part is that it’s not just fashionable, it’s also very warm!
I love the pockets, and I love, love, love the broad collar!" — Rev Cass
Thermal workout leggings to keep your lower half nice and toasty
They're made with moisture-wicking brushed fabric that prevents you from feeling too cold and sweaty during workouts.
"Ran a size small for me, but quality and warmth perfect. Wore them for cycling in cooler fall weather
and these pants (as well as the top from Bayleaf
) kept me nice and warm. Pants felt so soft and snuggly in the inside lining. Very comfortable." — Daisy
A zip-up rib knit hoodie for a chic twist on the traditional zip-up you've been sporting forever
"I needed a jacket to wear at work over my scrub top that wasn’t too thin or too bulky but still kept me warm. This jacket is perfect! The material is heavier than I expected, but I actually prefer it! Very soft and comfortable.
10/10 would buy in another color!" — J.H
A pair of fleece-lined sweats reviewers say kept them warm even in 30-degree weather
"So cozy! My house is an icebox in the winter and I often wear leggings under sweats and still end up shivering. But these sweats keep me sooooo warm! They are pretty bulky (my partner thought I was wearing snow pants) but I'm just wearing them around the house so I'm fine with looking like the Michelin man." — Jennifer
A teddy coat, which I personally think should be a staple in everyone's closet
"I wanted a nice, fashionable, warm coat for this fall.
And I have to say, I’m obsessed with this coat! It’s exactly what I expected it to be. It looks amazing, it is easy to combine with other clothes, and it’s warm!
The zipper might be a bit annoying sometimes, as it gets trapped in the fur, but with a bit of patience and technique, it will no longer be a problem. Be ready for some fur leftovers in your other clothes too, but nothing too much, in my opinion. I’ve been wearing it nonstop these days and I do not intend to stop!" — Ana Davis
An adorable satin-lined hat to keep your head warm while also keeping your hair protected and static-free
Honest & Faithful
Honest & Faithful is a Chesapeake, Virginia-based small business that also makes their popular satin-lined hats for kids!
"I have purchased several of these hats for both myself and friends and family. We all love them. They are just what we need to protect our hair
. I love the color options, too." — Adenah
An effortlessly cool hoodie and joggers set so you don't have to worry about what outfit you're going to throw on today
Art Care Shop
Art Care Shop is an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based small biz making stylish, quality, and comfy essentials. They call the pants in this set the "Jasmine Joggers" because they were designed to fit like Jasmine's pants in "Aladdin!"
"Sooo, I’m obsessed with this. I have it in blue lavender and charcoal now, and both are perfect! The material is so soft and plush and warm (like, impressively high quality), and I love the high-waisted pants!
I don’t remember how I found this shop, but I’m so glad I did. Also — I ended up exchanging sizes, and it was the easiest exchange of my life! And shipping is always super quick!" — Caroline Morris