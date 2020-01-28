In 'The Thing About Harry,' Gay Frenemies Embark On A Road Trip To Romance

A complicated history can’t stop two gay men from falling in love in “The Thing About Harry,” Freeform’s new romantic comedy arriving Valentine’s Day weekend.

Audiences caught a glimpse at the hotly anticipated feature Monday with the release of its first trailer, viewable above. The clip follows the neurotic, straight-laced Sam (played by “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jake Borelli) as he attempts to navigate Chicago’s cutthroat dating scene.

Sam inadvertently reconnects with a former high school nemesis, Harry (Niko Terho), and the two set out on a road trip to celebrate a mutual friend’s engagement in Missouri. Turns out, Harry’s bullying of Sam as a teen was borne out of his own insecurities as a closeted queer person. In the intervening years, the former jock came out and learned to embrace his authentic self.

As the trailer reveals, the romantic tension between the frenemies heats up with flirty glances and winking one-liners, set to indie pop star morgxn’s cover of the 1921 standard, “I’m Just Wild About Harry.”

Vu Ong/Freeform Jake Borelli (left) and Niko Terho star in "The Thing About Harry."

Due out next month, “The Thing About Harry” features a diverse (and queer-inclusive) cast and creative team. In addition to Borelli and Terho, the movie boasts a supporting turn by “Queer Eye” culture guru Karamo Brown, and is co-written and directed by Peter Paige of “Queer as Folk” and “The Fosters.”

“The Thing About Harry” will also allow Borelli to reflect a different, and more humorous, side of the queer coming-of-age experience in his work. The Ohio-born actor came out as gay in November 2018 after a “Grey’s Anatomy” episode in which his character, Dr. Levi Schmitt, experienced his first same-sex kiss.

Since then, Schmitt has become one-half of the smash series’ first romance between two gay male doctors, and Borelli couldn’t be more thrilled.

“I knew that as a gay guy myself, I needed to come out to everyone so that when I entered a dialogue around this story, I could be as authentic as possible,” he told HuffPost at the time. “I’m in a position right now where I have a platform, and I think it’s really important to be honest and to put myself out there so that other people don’t feel as alone.”

“The Thing About Harry” premieres on Freeform, the streaming service formerly known as ABC Family, on Feb. 15.