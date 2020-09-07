HuffPost Finds

All Of The Tie-Dye Loungewear On Amazon We Can't Wait To Try

We found tie-dye sweatshirts, sweatpants, PJ sets, cropped shirts and shorts that you'll love.

You'll love these tie-dye loungewear clothes on Amazon, from two-piece sweatpants and sweatshirts sets to casual dresses. 

It seems like everyone has been experimenting with tie-dye while spending more time at home because of quarantine.

At one point early on during the coronavirus pandemic, searches for “tie dye at home” were up a whopping 462% on Pinterest. Interest in at-home tie-dye kits was up, too.

But what might have started as a creative project to pass the time and personalize the cheap Amazon sweatsuits we were living in has since exploded into a full-blown trend.

Now tie-dye can be seen everywhere, including at major retailers like Nordstrom and Etsy. It was only a matter of time before Amazon fashion retailers dipped their toes (and clothes) into the trend. These days, you’ll find everything from tie-dyed sweatsuits to dresses in styles like monochrome and multicolor tie-dye.

We’re already eyeing this top-rated Asvivid tie-dye loungewear set with ruffle shorts, which has more than 1,000 reviews and is just $32. It’s an oversized, button-down henley top with a pair of loose-fitting ruffled shorts that are perfect for the transition from summer to fall. It’s available in sizes S to XXL and 20 colors. Pair them with these bestselling Amazon fluffy slippers for the ultimate stay-at-home outfit.

Whether your wardrobe could use a kick of color or you just need some more loungewear to hang around the house, we’ve rounded up some of the best tie-dye loungewear you can shop on Amazon.

Take a look below:

1
Tie-Dye Ruffle Shorts Lounge Set
Amazon
This tie-dye long-sleeved shirt and shorts set has a 4.0-star rating and more than 1,000 reviews. It's available in sizes S to XXL and comes in 20 colors. Find it for $32 on Amazon.
2
Short Sleeve Tie-Dye Long PJ And Loungewear Set
Amazon
This tie-dye T-shirt and sweatpants set has a 4.0-star rating and more than 400 reviews. It's available in sizes S to XL and comes in 11 colors. Find it for $30 on Amazon.
3
Casual Tie-Dye Lounge Dress
Amazon
This tie-dye dress has a 4.2-star rating and more than 400 reviews. It's available in sizes S to XXL and comes in 15 colors. Find it for $18 on Amazon.
4
Ruffled Tie-Dye Romper
Amazon
This tie-dye romper has a 4.0-star rating and more than 800 reviews. It's available in sizes S to XL and comes in 12 colors. Find it for $22 on Amazon.
5
Pastel Tie-Dye Sweatsuit Set
Amazon
This tie-dye sweatshirt and sweatpants set has a 3.6-star rating and more than 200 reviews. It's available in sizes S to 3X and comes in 18 colors. Find it for $33 on Amazon.
6
Tie-Dye T-Shirt and Shorts PJ Set
Amazon
This tie-dye T-shirt and shorts set has a 4.0-star rating and more than 300 reviews. It's available in sizes X to XXL, and comes in 20 colors. Find it for $27 on Amazon.
7
Monochrome Women's Tie-Dye Sweatsuit Set
Amazon
This tie-dye long-sleeved T-shirt and sweatpants set has a 4.0-star rating and more than 100 reviews. It's available in sizes S to XXL, and comes in 13 colors. Find it for $29 on Amazon.
8
Casual Lounge Tie-Dye Hoodie
Amazon
This tie-dye hoodie has a 4.0-star rating and more than 100 reviews. It's available in sizes S to XL, and comes in 11 colors. Find it for $22 on Amazon.
9
Sheer Mesh Tie-Dye Cover Up Dress
Amazon
This tie-dye sheer mesh dress has a 4.3-star rating and more than 800 reviews. It's available in sizes XS to XXL, and comes in 15 colors. Find it for $17 on Amazon.
10
Lightweight Tie-Dye Robe
Amazon
This tie-dye robe has a 4.5-star rating and more than 3,000 reviews. It's available in sizes S to XXL, and comes in 19 colors. Find it for $28 on Amazon.
