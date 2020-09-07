All Of The Tie-Dye Loungewear On Amazon We Can't Wait To Try

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Amazon You'll love these tie-dye loungewear clothes on Amazon, from two-piece sweatpants and sweatshirts sets to casual dresses.

It seems like everyone has been experimenting with tie-dye while spending more time at home because of quarantine.

At one point early on during the coronavirus pandemic, searches for “tie dye at home” were up a whopping 462% on Pinterest. Interest in at-home tie-dye kits was up, too.

But what might have started as a creative project to pass the time and personalize the cheap Amazon sweatsuits we were living in has since exploded into a full-blown trend.

Now tie-dye can be seen everywhere, including at major retailers like Nordstrom and Etsy. It was only a matter of time before Amazon fashion retailers dipped their toes (and clothes) into the trend. These days, you’ll find everything from tie-dyed sweatsuits to dresses in styles like monochrome and multicolor tie-dye.

We’re already eyeing this top-rated Asvivid tie-dye loungewear set with ruffle shorts, which has more than 1,000 reviews and is just $32. It’s an oversized, button-down henley top with a pair of loose-fitting ruffled shorts that are perfect for the transition from summer to fall. It’s available in sizes S to XXL and 20 colors. Pair them with these bestselling Amazon fluffy slippers for the ultimate stay-at-home outfit.

Whether your wardrobe could use a kick of color or you just need some more loungewear to hang around the house, we’ve rounded up some of the best tie-dye loungewear you can shop on Amazon.