“The Tinder Swindler” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new documentary premiered on Feb. 2 and tells the story of Israeli con man Simon Leviev. The fraudster posed as the son of a wealthy diamond mogul and swindled the women he dated out of millions of dollars. In “The Tinder Swindler,” his victims share their stories.

Advertisement

Next in the ranking is the 2013 animated sequel “Despicable Me 2,” while the original “Despicable Me” (2010) is in fourth. Two “Transformers” sequels are also on the list: “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” and “Transformers: Dark of the Moon.”

Netflix "The Tinder Swindler" on Netflix.

Another notable film in the ranking is the new Netflix movie “Home Team,” a sports comedy about New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton’s time coaching his 12-year-old son’s football team during his suspension from the NFL.

And “Through My Window” is a new Spanish film about a romance between two teens with different class backgrounds. Cue lots of angst.

Read on for the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Advertisement

HuffPost