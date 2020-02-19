We’ve even found a few cult-favorite items hiding in the sale, like the Natori bra and Spanx leggings Nordstrom shoppers can’t get enough of.

It got us thinking about the other highly reviewed, top-rated items that might be sitting in the sale section at Nordstrom. We did some digging and found items with 1,000 reviews or more, and 4-star ratings or higher that also happen to be on sale right now.