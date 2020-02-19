HuffPost Finds

Spotted: A Lot Of Top-Reviewed Items On Sale At Nordstrom

All of these finds have 1,000 reviews or more, and a 4-star rating or higher.

We&rsquo;ve spotted plenty of deals in the N-Sale, ranging from <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/best-bags-nordstrom-winter-sale_l_5e46e426c5b64433c615f610" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">handbags under $100</a> to<a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/leather-nordstrom-winter-sale_l_5e46eb31c5b64d860fca72bd" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> leather looks for less</a>.
ICYMI, the Nordstrom Winter Sale is going on now until Feb. 24. We’ve spotted plenty of deals ranging from handbags under $100 to leather looks for less.

We’ve even found a few cult-favorite items hiding in the sale, like the Natori bra and Spanx leggings Nordstrom shoppers can’t get enough of.

It got us thinking about the other highly reviewed, top-rated items that might be sitting in the sale section at Nordstrom. We did some digging and found items with 1,000 reviews or more, and 4-star ratings or higher that also happen to be on sale right now.

Take a look:

1
Leith Ruched Body-Con Tank Dress
Nordstrom
This tank dress has 3,100 reviews and a 4.1-star rating. Normally $56, get it on sale for $40 at Nordstrom. It's available in sizes XXS to XL.
2
Thread & Supply Double Breasted Peacoat
Nordstrom
This cropped peacoat has 2,200 reviews and a 4.1-star rating. Normally $58, get it on sale for $38 at Nordstrom. It's available in sizes XS to XL.
3
Quay Australia On the Low 60mm Square Sunglasses
Nordstrom
These tortoise shell has 1.000 reviews and a 4.1-star rating. Normally $65, get it on sale for $49 at Nordstrom.
4
All In Favor Perfect Henley Tunic
Nordstrom
This drapey blouse has 4,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating. Normally $42, get it on sale for $25 at Nordstrom. It's available in sizes XS to XXL.
5
ASTR the Label Lace Midi Dress
Nordstrom
This lace party dress has 1,300 reviews and a 4.1-star rating. Normally $89, get it on sale for $53 at Nordstrom. It's available in sizes XS to XL.

