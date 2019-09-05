HuffPost Finds

17 Kid-Approved Toys That’ll Be On Your Kid’s Wish-List This Holiday

When it comes to toys, we don't play around.

The top toys of 2019 for Christmas, the holidays and beyond.
Action figures, fluorescent stuffed animals and flashy remote-controlled toys. Those are just a few of the items that every year promise to be “the” hit toy of the holidays. And, though we don’t except the hype for LOL Surprise dolls or Hatchimals to die down any time soon, there’s a lot of pressure to find the perfect gift for the kiddos in your life around the holidays.

That’s why, for the second year in a row, Walmart’s toy experts assembled a “toy board” of kids of all ages to test and play with dozens of gadgets and rate their favorites. The result is Walmart’s “Top-Rated by Kids” list of 54 must-have toys for the holidays (14 more toys than last year), including a slew of new finds from brands like Fischer-Price and Barbie, and character favorites from Paw Patrol, Baby Shark and Spider-Man. You’ll even find a few innovative toys on the list like hover boards.

Whether you want to get a jump start on holiday shopping or just want to skim what’ll be hot this holiday season, below we’ve rounded up a handful of the top toys according to kids. You can browse Walmart’s full toy-shopping guide here.

Below, toys that’ll be on your kid’s wish-list, according to other kids:

1
Fisher-Price Linkimals Smooth Moves Sloth, with Music & Lights (6-24 Months)
Walmart
The Linkimals Smooth Moves Sloth gets your baby moving and learning with exciting lights, music, songs, and groovy dance moves. Press the buttons on the sloth's feet to hear all about numbers, colors and more, as the sloth claps its hands and bobs its head. Find it for $32 at Walmart.
2
Waddle! Unicorn Bouncer! Inflatable Ride On Toy (6-24 Months)
Walmart
Kids will love the realistic look of the Unicorn Ride On. Their imagination will be working overtime as they jump, hop and bounce their way into the land of make-believe. Find it for $20 at Walmart .
3
furReal Cubby, the Curious Bear Interactive Plush Toy (6-24 Months)
Walmart
This delightfully curious, expressive bear cub loves to play with you during the day. In nighttime mode, he makes sleepy sounds and plays soft music. He’s a day-to-night best friend! Find it for $97 at Walmart.
4
Disney Minnie Mouse Inflatable Playland Ballpit (6-24 Months)
Walmart
This easy to inflate playland includes 20 soft flex balls for plenty of tossing or game fun. Find it for $30 at Walmart .
5
PAW Patrol, Mighty Pups Super PAWs Lookout Tower Playset with Lights and Sounds (Ages 2-4)
Walmart
The Mighty Pups are ready for mighty action in the PAW Patrol Mighty Lookout Tower! Standing at an impressive 2 and 3/4-feet tall, this action-packed tower is the ultimate PAW Patrol headquarters. Place Mighty Chase (figure included) into the working elevator – as it lifts, sounds are activated and a badge and megaphone pop out on the side of the tower! Find it for $100 at Walmart.
6
Kindi Kids Snack Time Friends, Marsha Mello (Ages 2-4)
Walmart
Kindi Kids Snack Time Friends, Marsha Mello - Pre-school 10 inch doll, and 2 Shopkins accessories. Meet the Kindi Kids! The cutest Pre-Schoolers you'll ever see. These adorable girls are full of fun and play! They love attending Rainbow Kindi. A place where every day is about playing and making friends! Find it for $25 at Walmart.
7
Rideamals Dinosaur Ride-On Toy by Kid Trax (Ages 2-4)
Walmart
Get ready for tons of prehistoric fun with the Rideamals Dinosaur by Kid Trax! This tot-sized triceratops features multiple types of interactive play: feed, pet, walk, and ride. Watch your child’s eyes light up as their new friend responds to them – including 20 unique sounds. A (plastic) fern and grapes are included for “feeding” the dinosaur. Find it for $79 at Walmart.
8
Playskool Mr. Potato Head Movin' Lips Electronic Interactive Talking Toy (Ages 2-4)
Walmart
This interactive talking toy is fun and entertaining for kids as well as adults. Just attach his mouth and press the buttons - his lips synchronize to wacky songs and some really funny phrases! The talking toy features over 40 phrases and 4 parodies to popular songs, including a parody of the song"Lips Are Movin" by Meghan Trainor. Find it for $25 at Walmart.
9
Rainbow Surprise by Poopsie: 14" Doll with 20+ Slime & Fashion Surprises, Rainbow Dream or Pixie Rose (Ages 5-7)
Walmart
Make D.I.Y. slime fashions with Rainbow Surprise by Poopsie. Unbox 20+ surprises including a gorgeous 14" doll with beautiful, brushable hair. Will you get Rainbow Dream or Pixie Rose? Unroll the package for the longest unboxing experience ever. Inside, find D.I.Y. slime powders and fabulous fashions with clear details, ready for a rainbow slime surprise! Find it for $50 at Walmart .
10
Juno My Baby Elephant with Interactive Moving Trunk and Over 150 Sounds and Movements (Ages 5-7)
Walmart
Train, love and play with your very own baby elephant, Wildluvs Juno My Baby Elephant! With an astonishing animated trunk, floppy moving ears, highly expressive eyes, a wagging tail, plus interactive accessories, Juno comes alive! From the moment you switch Juno on, you’ll be amazed at this realistic baby elephant’s over 150 lifelike movements and sounds! Find it for $85 at Walmart.
11
Marvel Spider-man Super Web Slinger (Ages 5-7)
Walmart
With the Spider-Man Super Web Slinger, kids are ready to sling webs like Spider-Man! Load the included can of Spidey Shot web fluid and get ready for some web-blasting action! Kids will discover that web-slinging is not just a great way to imagine fighting crime; it's also a great way to have fun! With the Spider-Man Super Web Slinger, it's time to blast bad guys or just have a blast with Spider-Man gear! Find it for $18 at Walmart.
12
Goo Goo Galaxy™ Single Doll Pack, Yumi Unicorn (Ages 5-7)
Walmart
Say hello to the most adorable little space travelers to ever land on Earth! From far away Goo Goo Galaxy come the Goo Drops. They have crash landed on Earth and are looking for a new home. The Goo Drops' squishy, jiggly bellies are filled with some of the galaxy that they have traveled from – just give them a squeeze to see their sparkling, glittery galaxy move about inside them! Find it for $15 at Walmart.
13
Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol: Chase Police Cruiser, 6-Volt Ride-On Toy by Kid Trax (Ages 5-7)
Walmart
If danger is near, just give a yelp! The PAW Patrol is here to help! Countless puppy pal driveway adventures await with the Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol: Chase Police Cruiser, 6-Volt Ride-On Toy by Kid Trax. Your little super-fan will love Chase-ing down evildoers with everyone's favorite police dog along for the ride. This kid-sized cruiser features working headlights, a handheld PA, and two mini traffic cones. Find it for $150 at Walmart .
14
Jetson Rave Hoverboard with Cosmic Light-Up Wheels, Integrated Bluetooth Speaker for Music and App Enabled (Ages 7-12)
Walmart
Start the party with the Jetson Rave Hoverboard, an all-new extreme terrain hoverboard. Cosmic light-up wheels make the Rave next level awesome, with customizable LED lights that flash colors while you ride. It comes equipped with extreme terrain-tires and an anti-slip grip mat, so you can show off your hoverboard skills and explore more of your world than ever before! An enhanced Bluetooth speaker delivers a crisp, clear sound and the front LED lights flash to the beat of your music, so you can take the party with you wherever you go. Find it for $178 at Walmart .
15
Cool Maker, GO GLAM Nail Stamper, Nail Studio with 5 Patterns to Decorate 125 Nails (Ages 7-12)
Walmart
Easily stamp and style custom manicures with the Cool Maker GO GLAM Nail Stamper! This at-home nail studio includes everything you need to decorate up to 125 nails of any size! With five trendy nail patterns to choose from – unicorns, cupcakes, flamingos and more – girls can mix and match to express their own unique style! Salon quality nails are as easy as pop, paint and press! Find it for $25 at Walmart .
16
Hover-1 Transport Electric Folding Scooter (Ages 7-12)
Walmart
This electric scooter goes 10 mph. Find it for $148 at Walmart.
17
Nerf Rival Blaster Jupiter XIX-1000 Edge Series with Target and 10 Rounds (Ages 7-12)
Walmart
Nerf Rival competitors can practice their skills with this Edge Series blaster and targeting set! The Jupiter XIX-1000 blaster comes with an audible reactive target that swings and makes a sound when hit, so they can check their precision with every shot. This bolt-action blaster includes 10 Official Nerf Rival rounds and has a clear window to see how many rounds are left inside. Find it for $50 at Walmart.

Gender-Neutral Toys For Kids
