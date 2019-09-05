HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

HuffPost The top toys of 2019 for Christmas, the holidays and beyond.

Action figures, fluorescent stuffed animals and flashy remote-controlled toys. Those are just a few of the items that every year promise to be “the” hit toy of the holidays. And, though we don’t except the hype for LOL Surprise dolls or Hatchimals to die down any time soon, there’s a lot of pressure to find the perfect gift for the kiddos in your life around the holidays.

That’s why, for the second year in a row, Walmart’s toy experts assembled a “toy board” of kids of all ages to test and play with dozens of gadgets and rate their favorites. The result is Walmart’s “Top-Rated by Kids” list of 54 must-have toys for the holidays (14 more toys than last year), including a slew of new finds from brands like Fischer-Price and Barbie, and character favorites from Paw Patrol, Baby Shark and Spider-Man. You’ll even find a few innovative toys on the list like hover boards.

Whether you want to get a jump start on holiday shopping or just want to skim what’ll be hot this holiday season, below we’ve rounded up a handful of the top toys according to kids. You can browse Walmart’s full toy-shopping guide here.

Below, toys that’ll be on your kid’s wish-list, according to other kids: