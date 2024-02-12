This Offbeat Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

“The Tourist” is currently the most popular shows on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
The dramedy thriller is a BBC series starring Jamie Dornan as a British man who wakes up with amnesia in a hospital in the Australian outback after a car accident. With no recollection of his identity, he must search for clues to piece together answers.
All six episodes of the first season of “The Tourist” are newly available on Netflix, and the second season (which premiered on Jan. 1 in the U.K.) will join the platform on Feb. 29.
Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services including Max, Hulu, Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.
“Tokyo Vice” is trending on Max following the premiere of the second season on Feb. 8.
Based on Jake Adelstein’s 2009 memoir, the crime drama stars Ansel Elgort as a Tokyo-based American journalist who immerses himself in the dangerous underworld of Japanese organized crime.
The return of “Abbott Elementary” for a third season on Feb. 7 has catapulted the mockumentary sitcom up Hulu’s trending list.
Quinta Brunson plays an optimistic elementary school teacher alongside a cast of hilarious actors like Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti and William Stanford Davis. Just three days after season three began, ABC announced the show would be renewed for a fourth season.
The video game adaptation “Halo” also returned for a second season on Feb. 8.
This Paramount+ sci-fi series first debuted 2022 and stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 ― a genetically engineered supersoldier in the 26th century.
“Hazbin Hotel” is an adult animated musical comedy that’s setting streaming records on Amazon Prime Video.
Although the pilot first premiered on YouTube in 2019, it took nearly five years to bring fans a full season with eight more episodes. “Hazbin Hotel” is about Charlie Morningstar, the princess of Hell, and her mission to rehabilitate cursed souls.
