The Trumps Sing The Horrifying ABCs Of The RNC On 'The Late Show'

Remember when the scariest thing about the alphabet was thinking L, M, N, O and P were one letter called elemenopee? Those were the days ...

Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show” on Tuesday put together an animation of the Trumps singing an RNC parody of “ABC” by The Jackson 5. And there’s a good chance it’ll live in your nightmares.

The parody is basically a summary of this week’s Republican National Convention. It includes everything from references to Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle’s intense (and apparently child-scaring) speech to a preview of what’s scheduled later in the week. There are also a few select terrifying closeups.

Thanks to the RNC, ABCs will never be the same.

