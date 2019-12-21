What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week (Dec. 15-21)

What’s up: Netflix’s “The Two Popes” is a historical drama about two popes in conversation. Although the movie jumps between different years, the bulk of the movie focuses on the relationship between Pope Benedict XVI (Anthony Hopkins) and Pope Francis (Jonathan Pryce) before Francis took that role.

The pairing of these two men has an inherent tension as Benedict holds conservative beliefs while the future Pope Francis is far more liberal. The long hangouts between the two come across as debates, as the two popes discuss the future of the Catholic Church and the meaning of life.

To add some life to these heady topics, the movie also focuses heavily on their varying interests and personalities. While Benedict is a studious bore, Francis likes to tango and watch soccer. Much of the movie establishes Francis as a man of the people and the right person to lead the church in this era.

The movie begins with Pryce as Francis trying to book a flight from Rome on the phone. He listens to robotic options and eventually gets a live operator. “I know I can book it on the internet, but I’ve only just moved here,” Francis says. After some discussion, he says his name and the operator responds, “Like the pope?” The operator asks for the postal code. “I’m not sure, Vatican City,” Francis responds. “Very funny,” the operator responds and hangs up the call, thinking this was a practical joke.