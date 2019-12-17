All The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week (Dec. 15-21)

Netflix/Peter Mountain Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce in "The Two Popes."

This Friday, Netflix drops “The Two Popes,” thus ending a four-week stretch of uncommonly robust releases from the company, including “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story” and “6 Underground.”

“The Two Popes” stars Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce as two popes hanging out. Given the name, you might think this is a sequel to a movie called “Pope,” but that is not the case. Confusingly, any such sequel would either be “The Three Popes” or “The Two Popes 2” or “Two Popes, Too Furious.” Make sure to stream this potential Academy Award nominee to better the chances at such a sequel.

Peter Mountain Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins in "The Two Popes."

Details: In this historical drama, Pope Benedict XVI and Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio (the future Pope Francis) discuss the future of the Catholic Church in conversations at Vatican City. Both men express doubts about their leadership capabilities, while also arguing for their respective beliefs. The future Pope Francis is much more liberal than Pope Benedict and emerges as the candidate to lead the church in a new direction.

Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce star.

“The Two Popes” runs 2 hours, 5 minutes.

Watch On: Netflix released a short feature with Pryce about taking on this role. In the video, Pryce expresses that he doesn’t see his resemblance to Pope Francis and thinks of himself more of a “Clooney.” Watch here:

Trailer:

