The UAE Just Gave Its Gender Equality Awards To All Men

“Wow, did The Onion hack y’all?” one user wrote, referring to the satirical website.

UAE’s Gender Balance Council responded to the criticism in a statement to HuffPost Monday afternoon.

“During the Index’s second edition, recipients of the Index’s awards happened to be entities led by men,” the statement said in part. “This is indicative of the great and extraordinary progress we have made as a nation, where men in the UAE are proactively working alongside women to champion gender balance as a national priority.”

This is the second year the UAE has given out awards for the Gender Balance Index. One woman was honored during the 2017 ceremony ― Minister of State for International Cooperation and Chairwoman of the FCSA Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy received the “UAE Gender Balance Seal” award.