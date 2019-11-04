HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices are subject to change.

YakobchukOlena via Getty Images Are you looking for gifts focused on self-care this holiday season? Here's our ultimate roundup of the best picks.

It’s not always easy to practice self-care. But when we take a little time out for ourselves, it can have a big impact on our physical and mental health. Prioritizing self-care can improve confidence, happiness, creativity and productivity. Who doesn’t want that?

Helping our loved ones take better care of themselves is just as important. So this holiday season, we decided to curate a collection of gift ideas from our online store that can help friends and family get a jumpstart on a proper self-care routine. After all, everyone deserves a little TLC, especially around the busy holiday season.

From meditation journals and exercise gear to beauty tools and personal hygiene gadgets, here’s our list of self-care gifts for everyone on your list, starting at just $25.

You can find more gift ideas at our new self-care gift shop.



Take a look below:

StackCommerce

This Morning Sidekick Journal can help your stressed family member or friend become more mindful and productive by starting each day with purpose. For those who are going, going, going 24/7, the Morning Sidekick can help create a space for self-reflection and serve as a tool to manage stress. Normally $43, get it on sale for $25.

StackCommerce

A great toothbrush is a worthwhile investment for any person who is prioritizing self-care. This TAO Clean Sonic Toothbrush cleans at a whopping 40,000 strokes per minute. When it’s not in use, the spaceship-style cleaning station uses powerful UV-C rays to eliminate 99.9% of brush bacteria and keep the toothbrush dry. Normally $129, get it on sale for $70.

StackCommerce

Self-care means something different for everyone. For many, that includes regular visits to a nice salon. This NuMe Megastar Hair Straightener promises to give your stylish friends and family members the gift of salon-quality hair without breaking the bank. Plus, the negative ion conditioning technology helps protect and strengthen their precious strands. Normally $169, get it on sale for $100.

StackCommerce

Exercise is key to getting heart rates up and stress levels down. But making it to the gym every day can be hard for even the most motivated among us. That’s where this Fitterclub Personal Training 5-Year Membership comes in. Give the gift of personally tailored exercise and nutrition plans online to help your loved ones build strength while melting away stress. This membership would normally cost $600, but it’s on sale right now for $39.

StackCommerce

Help your overwhelmed friend or family member take a much-needed breather by gifting them a lifetime premium subscription to Aura Meditation. It offers different meditation exercises to accommodate your busy schedule. It also gradually customizes programs to your needs based on the feedback you provide over time. Normally $500, it’s on sale for $80.

StackCommerce

Sometimes it’s challenging to carve out time in your schedule for exercise. This lifetime pass to Project Hasiko can help. This total-well-being program helps set a daily morning fitness ritual and aims to build strength with every class. It’s ideal for people who want to combine pilates, yoga and meditation ― all in the comfort of their own home. Normally $198, get it on sale for $39.

StackCommerce

Give the gift of relaxation with this 10-Motor Full-Body Massage Mat with Heat. It’s divided into four controllable zones and comes with three intensity levels and a built-in heater to help soothe sore muscles. It’s perfect for all the hardworking people in your life. Normally $70, get it on sale for $60.

StackCommerce