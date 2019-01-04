The Ultimate Scammer Is This Woman On 'The Bachelor' Faking An Australian Accent

A contestant on the upcoming season of ABC’s “The Bachelor” is making waves in a promotional clip that shows her greeting bachelor Colton Underwood with a fake Australian accent.

“You’ve got a nice accent. Where are you from?” Underwood asks in the clip, released ahead of the reality dating show’s Monday season premiere.

“The accent, it’s Australian, I was hoping that you’re kind of a sucker for accents,” answers the contestant, Brianna, who goes by Bri.

Note that she says “the accent, it’s Australian” ― not that she’s from Australia.

Underwood admits he is indeed a sucker for an accent and says he loves it. The very next moment we see Bri telling the audience in an unremarkable American accent that she’s not really Australian, but “you have to do what you can to stand out.”