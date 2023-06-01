Things Heat Up On 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love'

Pardon our French, but shit has been hitting the fan on “The Ultimatum: Queer Love.”
In episodes 5 through 8, the couples have their final days in their trial marriages before returning to their original partners until decision day. Xander and Mal are fighting for Yoly’s love while Vanessa love-bombs Xander. Meanwhile Lexi and Rae struggle to get on the same page.
As always, we had a lot to say. Tap in for Taryn Finley, Ruth Etiesit Samuel, Elyse Wanshel, Kelby Vera and Nathalie Baptiste’s commentary.
Mal And Lexi Are A Friendship — Not A Relationship
LMAO. Lexi, let’s be real. You think Mal is your soulmate? Bruh. I’m calling bullshit for several reasons and most of them were summed up by Mal’s best friend, Alicia. Alicia and her immediate side-eye when Mal and Lex sat down was the reality check this goof troop of a duo needed.
Lexi is really showing her age. I mean the girl is gone. Despite spending most of their trial marriage complaining about Vanessa, she’s somehow found herself making a connection with Mal that doesn’t seem reciprocal. Mal is decisive, has open communication and is overall just generally a good person that we can tell. Lexi’s ex, Rae, can get easily blown away in the wind and is a lot more needy. Lexi has built up a resentment toward Rae that has led her to jump the gun with Mal. On top of that, Mal comforted Lexi when she needed it the most (Vanessa, body image issues, etc.). Lexi has not given to Mal what Mal has given to Lexi. It honestly feels more like a big sister-little sister dynamic more than anything that could truly be romantic. Even Mal’s body language on their last night together shows how disconnected she is from Lexi as she lies on the very edge of the bed, ready to get out of it and get to Yoly. — Taryn
OMG, when Lexi asked Mal if she believed you could be in love with multiple people. Like … y’all are essentially Sam and Tiff except you hug each other. Lexi was too distracted by her hatred of Vanessa to even invest in getting to know Mal, and Lexi’s parents were like “Mal seems nice, but what’s going on here?”
When Mal was like “I love that she didn’t ask to touch my hair.” MA’AM. That is basic respect, not marriage material. STAND UP!! — Nathalie
I loved these two’s connection at first, because it seemed like they communicated so well. But when Lexi stayed wrapped up in Vanessa drama, I think she confused a solid friendship with instant soulmate. I guess that was the 24-year-old in her really showing. — Kelby
Big sister, little sister is a great way to articulate it, Taryn. And yes, I agree, Kelby. *Sighs* Lexi was way too fixated on the Vanessa drama to allocate appropriate energy and investment into the trial relationship with Mal. As Taryn said, it was a bit one-sided. Sad my fellow Gen Zer lost sight of the prize here.
What sent me was Mal having to tell Alicia, “This isn’t ‘Get Out’ or anything.” I YELPED. To me, Alicia seemed more concerned with her own comfortability with Yoly, however, if this was as unexpected as Alicia let on, I get it. I genuinely wonder how or why people are able to go on these series without telling their loved ones. Do people have to sign an NDA? ’Cause if I’m on a show that results in marriage, it’s as simple as just saying, “Hey, I’m participating in this experiment. You may need to be on camera, blah blah.” — Ruth
I actually thought Alicia saw through Lexi’s grand platitude that she wants Mal to be “part of her life forever” regardless of whether or not they end up together. Alicia actually summed up the Lexi-Mal dynamic pretty well when she said: “I feel like a lot of people confuse Mal’s kindness for something else.” I think that’s what happened to Lexi here; it wasn’t that deep for Mal. — Elyse
I need the friends and family to be at the “I told you so” portion of the reunion because the way they’ve been showing up and showing out on this show should be applauded. — Taryn
Lexi is really showing her age. I mean the girl is gone. Despite spending most of their trial marriage complaining about Vanessa, she’s somehow found herself making a connection with Mal that doesn’t seem reciprocal. Mal is decisive, has open communication and is overall just generally a good person that we can tell. Lexi’s ex, Rae, can get easily blown away in the wind and is a lot more needy. Lexi has built up a resentment toward Rae that has led her to jump the gun with Mal. On top of that, Mal comforted Lexi when she needed it the most (Vanessa, body image issues, etc.). Lexi has not given to Mal what Mal has given to Lexi. It honestly feels more like a big sister-little sister dynamic more than anything that could truly be romantic. Even Mal’s body language on their last night together shows how disconnected she is from Lexi as she lies on the very edge of the bed, ready to get out of it and get to Yoly. — Taryn
OMG, when Lexi asked Mal if she believed you could be in love with multiple people. Like … y’all are essentially Sam and Tiff except you hug each other. Lexi was too distracted by her hatred of Vanessa to even invest in getting to know Mal, and Lexi’s parents were like “Mal seems nice, but what’s going on here?”
When Mal was like “I love that she didn’t ask to touch my hair.” MA’AM. That is basic respect, not marriage material. STAND UP!! — Nathalie
I loved these two’s connection at first, because it seemed like they communicated so well. But when Lexi stayed wrapped up in Vanessa drama, I think she confused a solid friendship with instant soulmate. I guess that was the 24-year-old in her really showing. — Kelby
Big sister, little sister is a great way to articulate it, Taryn. And yes, I agree, Kelby. *Sighs* Lexi was way too fixated on the Vanessa drama to allocate appropriate energy and investment into the trial relationship with Mal. As Taryn said, it was a bit one-sided. Sad my fellow Gen Zer lost sight of the prize here.
What sent me was Mal having to tell Alicia, “This isn’t ‘Get Out’ or anything.” I YELPED. To me, Alicia seemed more concerned with her own comfortability with Yoly, however, if this was as unexpected as Alicia let on, I get it. I genuinely wonder how or why people are able to go on these series without telling their loved ones. Do people have to sign an NDA? ’Cause if I’m on a show that results in marriage, it’s as simple as just saying, “Hey, I’m participating in this experiment. You may need to be on camera, blah blah.” — Ruth
I actually thought Alicia saw through Lexi’s grand platitude that she wants Mal to be “part of her life forever” regardless of whether or not they end up together. Alicia actually summed up the Lexi-Mal dynamic pretty well when she said: “I feel like a lot of people confuse Mal’s kindness for something else.” I think that’s what happened to Lexi here; it wasn’t that deep for Mal. — Elyse
I need the friends and family to be at the “I told you so” portion of the reunion because the way they’ve been showing up and showing out on this show should be applauded. — Taryn
Tiff Really Got The Short End Of The Stick
I feel so bad for Sam. Like, it’s not even funny. The fact that Tiff’s friend Natasha had to basically yell at them to hold Sam’s hand? Egregious. While it’s nice to see that these two have relatively mended fences, the sexual attraction & intimacy just doesn’t seem to be there. If we can recall, in the beginning, when Mildred paired up with Aussie, Tiff burst into tears — and was certain they wanted to quit the experiment right then and there. Sam was their second choice. I feel like she got the short end of the stick, and I’d be really surprised if either of them said yes to a proposal. — Ruth
Sam looked like Tiff’s Uber driver when they were in the car. As if Tiff had opened the door and said, “Hey, is it cool if I sit up front?” So yeah, that’s what I think about them.
So happy Sam is feeling more empowered to speak her mind, though. — Taryn
Shoutout to Natasha for calling them out for half-assing the vulnerability of it all. When she reached across the table for Sam’s hand, I screeched. While both Sam and Tiff seemed to grow from their time together, their utter lack of chemistry needed to be discussed. Natasha was on point and *spoiler* she just gets better after the original couples reunite. — Kelby
Speaking of Natasha, I love how to-the-point she is. Could we petition for her to be the host of this show next season? I loved JoAnna Garcia Swisher in “Reba” but she’s giving nothing as the host of this show! — Elyse
Am I outta pocket to say that they were giving BFF but I liked it? I think they learned a lot from each other and maybe Tiff was the first person to tell Sam that you don’t actually have to let people talk to you any which way they please. I hope they end up with a text thread going where they can share memes and life advice. — Nathalie
Nathalie, the name-game in the car was pretty cute banter, though super platonic. I like how Tiff thought the name Gertrude wasn’t that bad, which makes sense because it seems pretty akin to a name like Mildred. — Elyse
Sam looked like Tiff’s Uber driver when they were in the car. As if Tiff had opened the door and said, “Hey, is it cool if I sit up front?” So yeah, that’s what I think about them.
So happy Sam is feeling more empowered to speak her mind, though. — Taryn
Shoutout to Natasha for calling them out for half-assing the vulnerability of it all. When she reached across the table for Sam’s hand, I screeched. While both Sam and Tiff seemed to grow from their time together, their utter lack of chemistry needed to be discussed. Natasha was on point and *spoiler* she just gets better after the original couples reunite. — Kelby
Speaking of Natasha, I love how to-the-point she is. Could we petition for her to be the host of this show next season? I loved JoAnna Garcia Swisher in “Reba” but she’s giving nothing as the host of this show! — Elyse
Am I outta pocket to say that they were giving BFF but I liked it? I think they learned a lot from each other and maybe Tiff was the first person to tell Sam that you don’t actually have to let people talk to you any which way they please. I hope they end up with a text thread going where they can share memes and life advice. — Nathalie
Nathalie, the name-game in the car was pretty cute banter, though super platonic. I like how Tiff thought the name Gertrude wasn’t that bad, which makes sense because it seems pretty akin to a name like Mildred. — Elyse
This 'Ultimatum' Trial Couple Is Cute As Hell
These two just need to get married already. When they confessed their love for each other, I knew it was a wrap on any type of smooth sailing for the duration of this show.
And I’m not gonna lie, they’re cute as hell together. When the cast all links back up after moving back in with their original partners for a final group outing, Xander and Yoly couldn’t get enough of each other. They were literally at that party longing for each other, sneaking caresses and “I love yous.” These two have been planning out what their lives could look like if they got married and it’s not for play play.
The fact that Xander showed Yoly bank statements is still a wild concept considering this is a reality TV show. It honestly has the potential to get so much messier and I just hope they don’t let their love for each other throw practicality completely out the window. But anyway … *grabs popcorn.* — Taryn
Taryn, I thought they were going to run away together after the group outing. You could see those goo-goo eyes from 100 miles away. It’s a little wild to fall in love after three weeks, but they’re so cute together that I’m going to go ahead and support it! — Nathalie
I love them and I think Xander’s reaction to the Rae-Vanessa thing was so telling as well. While you can see her heart sink after Yoly reveals the hookup, Xander also seems calm. After years of Vanessa-ing, was this a moment of making peace with who her ex is and what she is capable of as a person? — Kelby
YES, great point, Kelby. The way Xander was so placid! But I also think Vanessa’s reaction when Xander shared that she and Yoly were intimate was really telling. It’s as though Vanessa realized that she no longer had power over her. I really wonder if Xander will be able to stand their ground, because that hot air balloon stunt at the end of Episode 7 was peak love-bombing. — Ruth
I agree! I love this La Croix-loving, ring-pop-gifting and tie-dye-making couple. They have so many cute moments together during their trial marriage, but the thing I like the most about them is that they have chemistry and compatibility. It’s not just attraction, it’s also that they want to lead the same kind of life and share a lot of the same values. I often found myself in awe of their innate ability to speak so frankly but kindly to each other. They had so many conversations in which their complicated feelings could have derailed their intentions, but they always spoke to one another with kindness on the forefront, and it was just a pleasure to watch. If they don’t get engaged, love is dead. — Elyse
And I’m not gonna lie, they’re cute as hell together. When the cast all links back up after moving back in with their original partners for a final group outing, Xander and Yoly couldn’t get enough of each other. They were literally at that party longing for each other, sneaking caresses and “I love yous.” These two have been planning out what their lives could look like if they got married and it’s not for play play.
The fact that Xander showed Yoly bank statements is still a wild concept considering this is a reality TV show. It honestly has the potential to get so much messier and I just hope they don’t let their love for each other throw practicality completely out the window. But anyway … *grabs popcorn.* — Taryn
Taryn, I thought they were going to run away together after the group outing. You could see those goo-goo eyes from 100 miles away. It’s a little wild to fall in love after three weeks, but they’re so cute together that I’m going to go ahead and support it! — Nathalie
I love them and I think Xander’s reaction to the Rae-Vanessa thing was so telling as well. While you can see her heart sink after Yoly reveals the hookup, Xander also seems calm. After years of Vanessa-ing, was this a moment of making peace with who her ex is and what she is capable of as a person? — Kelby
YES, great point, Kelby. The way Xander was so placid! But I also think Vanessa’s reaction when Xander shared that she and Yoly were intimate was really telling. It’s as though Vanessa realized that she no longer had power over her. I really wonder if Xander will be able to stand their ground, because that hot air balloon stunt at the end of Episode 7 was peak love-bombing. — Ruth
I agree! I love this La Croix-loving, ring-pop-gifting and tie-dye-making couple. They have so many cute moments together during their trial marriage, but the thing I like the most about them is that they have chemistry and compatibility. It’s not just attraction, it’s also that they want to lead the same kind of life and share a lot of the same values. I often found myself in awe of their innate ability to speak so frankly but kindly to each other. They had so many conversations in which their complicated feelings could have derailed their intentions, but they always spoke to one another with kindness on the forefront, and it was just a pleasure to watch. If they don’t get engaged, love is dead. — Elyse
We Need To Talk About Attachment Styles On 'The Ultimatum'
Mildred has a very direct approach when it comes to bringing up her issues. I have to give kudos to her for acknowledging that she may have to try a different approach when bringing up issues with Aussie. And for a second I thought Aussie would engage instead having another conniption. Silly me, chile.
Mildred brought up their issues after the group date, yet again, and Aussie had enough. Aussie stormed out the door and didn’t look back until it was time to come collect Aussie’s things for a smooth and quick early checkout. When I tell you, I was in SHOCK. Aussie needs to go to therapy BADLY. Conflict is healthy and important to any relationship but I don’t think Aussie sees that. Aussie’s non-confrontational demeanor is actually a form of gaslighting and it’s disrespectful as hell. Aussie isn’t ready for a healthy, romantic adult relationship, let alone a marriage. Aussie needs to learn how to deal with deeper emotions before traumatizing anyone else, us included. — Taryn
I just can’t do it with these two, but really with Aussie. I’m at a loss for words. My mouth was agape when Aussie began packing up. In the words of Taraji P. Henson, Aussie said, “I gotta put me first, Lucious!” — Ruth
Also, not to go too therapy-talk on everyone, but that whole Mildred-Aussie relationship dynamic seemed like textbook anxiety and avoidant attachment styles thrown in together. Mildred is terrified of someone leaving her and becomes passive-aggressive in her desperation, and Aussie can’t stand any kind of confrontation. Am I totally off base? — Elyse
I totally agree, Elyse. Though Mildred can be aggressively direct, it’s clear she’s desperate to be honest and communicate how she feels. Aussie literally only has the capacity for five minutes of that before fleeing? I kind of sympathize with being that terrified of your feelings, though, if you’ve gotten all the way to 42 without cracking into that. — Kelby
Hey, in Aussie’s defense, I’m 41 and just cracking into my issues. Growth can occur at any age! So, I got a little empathy for Aussie not quite being there yet, but she needs to be in therapy and not thinking about marriage. I think Aussie knows this, and that’s why she doesn’t want to get engaged to Sam. — Elyse
I figured Mildred and Aussie would be a mismatch but I didn’t expect Aussie to have a meltdown at the mere implication of conflict. I felt really bad for both who clearly have a lot of personal issues they need to work through before they can really be a quality partner, but Aussie packing their bags and fleeing the scene because Mildred was like, “We need to talk” really soured me on Aussie. — Nathalie
Mildred brought up their issues after the group date, yet again, and Aussie had enough. Aussie stormed out the door and didn’t look back until it was time to come collect Aussie’s things for a smooth and quick early checkout. When I tell you, I was in SHOCK. Aussie needs to go to therapy BADLY. Conflict is healthy and important to any relationship but I don’t think Aussie sees that. Aussie’s non-confrontational demeanor is actually a form of gaslighting and it’s disrespectful as hell. Aussie isn’t ready for a healthy, romantic adult relationship, let alone a marriage. Aussie needs to learn how to deal with deeper emotions before traumatizing anyone else, us included. — Taryn
I just can’t do it with these two, but really with Aussie. I’m at a loss for words. My mouth was agape when Aussie began packing up. In the words of Taraji P. Henson, Aussie said, “I gotta put me first, Lucious!” — Ruth
Also, not to go too therapy-talk on everyone, but that whole Mildred-Aussie relationship dynamic seemed like textbook anxiety and avoidant attachment styles thrown in together. Mildred is terrified of someone leaving her and becomes passive-aggressive in her desperation, and Aussie can’t stand any kind of confrontation. Am I totally off base? — Elyse
I totally agree, Elyse. Though Mildred can be aggressively direct, it’s clear she’s desperate to be honest and communicate how she feels. Aussie literally only has the capacity for five minutes of that before fleeing? I kind of sympathize with being that terrified of your feelings, though, if you’ve gotten all the way to 42 without cracking into that. — Kelby
Hey, in Aussie’s defense, I’m 41 and just cracking into my issues. Growth can occur at any age! So, I got a little empathy for Aussie not quite being there yet, but she needs to be in therapy and not thinking about marriage. I think Aussie knows this, and that’s why she doesn’t want to get engaged to Sam. — Elyse
I figured Mildred and Aussie would be a mismatch but I didn’t expect Aussie to have a meltdown at the mere implication of conflict. I felt really bad for both who clearly have a lot of personal issues they need to work through before they can really be a quality partner, but Aussie packing their bags and fleeing the scene because Mildred was like, “We need to talk” really soured me on Aussie. — Nathalie
Vanessa and Rae Should Never Have Been Shamed
Everyone was horrified that they had essentially one night stand as this is supposed to be about marriage, but they were both the ones given ultimatums and seemed down to have some fun before going back to their original partners. *shrug* — Nathalie
The lunch with Vanessa’s dad told us everything. His key takeaway? Literally “be selfish.” — Kelby
I have nothing for these two, to be honest. Vanessa already said she doesn’t like Rae. Rae said she’s cool with their friend dynamic, but also it feels like she might’ve wanted to take this process more seriously but was robbed of that opportunity because of how Vanessa acts. But whatever, I guess. You like it, I love it girl. Y’all here for play play anyway. — Taryn
I agree with you Taryn, in regards to Rae seeming to want a little more out of her trial marriage with Vanessa. I think she wants to know why someone would love her in the first place, and Vanessa’s indifference towards her kind of just reinforced those negative feelings. I also agree that they shouldn’t have been shamed so much for simply experimenting with sex during a literal “experiment.” (Y’all were on a break when it happened, Lexi!) But I do have a little something for these two — call it a tiny slice of empathy. I think Rae struggles to express herself, and feels overwhelmed by Lexi’s domineering personality (which is probably why she felt so much guilt hooking up with Vanessa and told Lexi right away). I think Vanessa struggles to even identify her own emotions, which is probably why she comes off so selfish and inauthentic, which honestly makes me feel sad for her. — Elyse
While intimacy is paramount to marriage — data even shows that sex and money are the top two reasons for divorce — I really didn’t love how their hookup came about. Or rather, the aftermath, I should say. I agree that Rae shouldn’t feel so much shame and guilt, but I also wonder what boundaries the couples set before entering the experiment. (Example: I think Mal said that she didn’t want to cross that line, but Yoly did with Xander) I was so puzzled and annoyed by Vanessa saying so explicitly that she wasn’t attracted to Rae — but somehow fell into the coochie?! That was so madenning to me. Like, Vanessa, what are you here for? For tomfoolery and more Instagram followers? — Ruth
The lunch with Vanessa’s dad told us everything. His key takeaway? Literally “be selfish.” — Kelby
I have nothing for these two, to be honest. Vanessa already said she doesn’t like Rae. Rae said she’s cool with their friend dynamic, but also it feels like she might’ve wanted to take this process more seriously but was robbed of that opportunity because of how Vanessa acts. But whatever, I guess. You like it, I love it girl. Y’all here for play play anyway. — Taryn
I agree with you Taryn, in regards to Rae seeming to want a little more out of her trial marriage with Vanessa. I think she wants to know why someone would love her in the first place, and Vanessa’s indifference towards her kind of just reinforced those negative feelings. I also agree that they shouldn’t have been shamed so much for simply experimenting with sex during a literal “experiment.” (Y’all were on a break when it happened, Lexi!) But I do have a little something for these two — call it a tiny slice of empathy. I think Rae struggles to express herself, and feels overwhelmed by Lexi’s domineering personality (which is probably why she felt so much guilt hooking up with Vanessa and told Lexi right away). I think Vanessa struggles to even identify her own emotions, which is probably why she comes off so selfish and inauthentic, which honestly makes me feel sad for her. — Elyse
While intimacy is paramount to marriage — data even shows that sex and money are the top two reasons for divorce — I really didn’t love how their hookup came about. Or rather, the aftermath, I should say. I agree that Rae shouldn’t feel so much shame and guilt, but I also wonder what boundaries the couples set before entering the experiment. (Example: I think Mal said that she didn’t want to cross that line, but Yoly did with Xander) I was so puzzled and annoyed by Vanessa saying so explicitly that she wasn’t attracted to Rae — but somehow fell into the coochie?! That was so madenning to me. Like, Vanessa, what are you here for? For tomfoolery and more Instagram followers? — Ruth
Advertisement