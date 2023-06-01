Things Heat Up On 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love'

Mal And Lexi Are A Friendship — Not A Relationship

LMAO. Lexi, let’s be real. You think Mal is your soulmate? Bruh. I’m calling bullshit for several reasons and most of them were summed up by Mal’s best friend, Alicia. Alicia and her immediate side-eye when Mal and Lex sat down was the reality check this goof troop of a duo needed.



Lexi is really showing her age. I mean the girl is gone. Despite spending most of their trial marriage complaining about Vanessa, she’s somehow found herself making a connection with Mal that doesn’t seem reciprocal. Mal is decisive, has open communication and is overall just generally a good person that we can tell. Lexi’s ex, Rae, can get easily blown away in the wind and is a lot more needy. Lexi has built up a resentment toward Rae that has led her to jump the gun with Mal. On top of that, Mal comforted Lexi when she needed it the most (Vanessa, body image issues, etc.). Lexi has not given to Mal what Mal has given to Lexi. It honestly feels more like a big sister-little sister dynamic more than anything that could truly be romantic. Even Mal’s body language on their last night together shows how disconnected she is from Lexi as she lies on the very edge of the bed, ready to get out of it and get to Yoly. — Taryn



OMG, when Lexi asked Mal if she believed you could be in love with multiple people. Like … y’all are essentially Sam and Tiff except you hug each other. Lexi was too distracted by her hatred of Vanessa to even invest in getting to know Mal, and Lexi’s parents were like “Mal seems nice, but what’s going on here?”



When Mal was like “I love that she didn’t ask to touch my hair.” MA’AM. That is basic respect, not marriage material. STAND UP!! — Nathalie



I loved these two’s connection at first, because it seemed like they communicated so well. But when Lexi stayed wrapped up in Vanessa drama, I think she confused a solid friendship with instant soulmate. I guess that was the 24-year-old in her really showing. — Kelby



Big sister, little sister is a great way to articulate it, Taryn. And yes, I agree, Kelby. *Sighs* Lexi was way too fixated on the Vanessa drama to allocate appropriate energy and investment into the trial relationship with Mal. As Taryn said, it was a bit one-sided. Sad my fellow Gen Zer lost sight of the prize here.



What sent me was Mal having to tell Alicia, “This isn’t ‘Get Out’ or anything.” I YELPED. To me, Alicia seemed more concerned with her own comfortability with Yoly, however, if this was as unexpected as Alicia let on, I get it. I genuinely wonder how or why people are able to go on these series without telling their loved ones. Do people have to sign an NDA? ’Cause if I’m on a show that results in marriage, it’s as simple as just saying, “Hey, I’m participating in this experiment. You may need to be on camera, blah blah.” — Ruth



I actually thought Alicia saw through Lexi’s grand platitude that she wants Mal to be “part of her life forever” regardless of whether or not they end up together. Alicia actually summed up the Lexi-Mal dynamic pretty well when she said: “I feel like a lot of people confuse Mal’s kindness for something else.” I think that’s what happened to Lexi here; it wasn’t that deep for Mal. — Elyse



I need the friends and family to be at the “I told you so” portion of the reunion because the way they’ve been showing up and showing out on this show should be applauded. — Taryn