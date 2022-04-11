Home & Living

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Ultimatum'

A Spanish teen drama and British docuseries are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new dating show from the creators of “Love Is Blind” follows six couples in which one partner is ready to get married and the other isn’t quite as sure. Over the course of eight weeks, they choose new potential partners from the other couples and try to determine if they want to commit to marriage with their original person or move on.

“Bridgerton” remains in the ranking at No. 2, following the premiere of the second season on March 25. Fans of the series got some good news earlier this month when it was renewed for a third and fourth season as well.

"The Ultimatum" on Netflix.
Netflix
"The Ultimatum" on Netflix.

Other original shows from Netflix on the list include the Spanish teen drama “Elite,” which debuted its fifth season on April 8, and the new British docuseries, “Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story.” The latter examines the late television personality’s history as a serial sexual predator, which came to light after his death.

Two non-Netflix series sit high in the ranking. “Queen of the South” is a USA Network crime drama adapted from the telenovela (and its Spanish novel source material) “La Reina del Sur.” And “Better Call Saul” is the spinoff, prequel, and sequel to “Breaking Bad” on AMC.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Green Eggs and Ham: The Second Serving” (Netflix)

9. “Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story” (Netflix)

8. “Is It Cake?” (Netflix)

7. “CoComelon”

6. “Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

5. “Elite” (Netflix)

4. “Better Call Saul”

3. “Queen of the South”

2. “Bridgerton” (Netflix)

1. “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” (Netflix)

A pack of AirPod cleaners

30 Products That’ll Basically Force You To Get It Together

NetflixReality TVbetter call saul

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

These Facial Exercises Can Make You Look 3 Years Younger

Food & Drink

Got Traveler’s Constipation (Or Worse)? Here’s What You Should Eat.

Parenting

The Power Of ‘Finishing Strong’ With Your Kids At Night

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Work/Life

‘Severance’ Really Nails How Absolutely Inhumane Our Work Culture Is

Style & Beauty

Trying To Remove That Peach Fuzz? Here’s What Dermatologists Recommend.

Parenting

20 Kids Movies That Are Equally Enjoyable For Parents

Wellness

At-Home Rapid COVID Tests May Expire Sooner Than You Think

Home & Living

This Halle Berry Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

This Is The Most Exciting Jewelry Trend Of The Year, And It's Not What You Think

Shopping

15 Beauty Brands You Probably Didn't Realize You Can Get At Target

Shopping

Home Chef Is Offering 16 Free Meals, In Case You Need A Mother's Day Gift

Shopping

28 Of The Best Spring Dresses Under $50 That You Can Get On Amazon

Shopping

YouTubers Are Obsessed With This Dress From Walmart

Shopping

The Best Swimsuits You Should Snag Now From Target

Shopping

34 Great Travel Products Perfect For Long Or Short Trips Alike

Shopping

30 Products That’ll Basically Force You To Get It Together

Shopping

24 Swimsuits That Are Actually Comfortable

Shopping

10 Cool Cruiser Bikes You're Going To Want Right Now

Shopping

The Best Sweatpants I’ve Ever Worn Are $12 At Walmart

Shopping

20 Critical Items To Pack Before You Travel Abroad

Shopping

Need A Mother's Day Gift Idea? The Best Ones Are Right Here

Shopping

14 Things From Target Super Organized People Will Love

Food & Drink

'Black Culture Doesn’t Get Recognition For Its Part In Barbecue'

Shopping

The Best Acne Spot Treatments For Every Type Of Breakout

Relationships

People Marrying Their 'Second Choice' Is More Common Than You Think

Travel

15 Lovely Honeymoon Destinations In The U.S.

Food & Drink

Flight Attendants Share What They Eat To Avoid Digestive Problems In The Air

Parenting

24 Hilarious Tweets That Sum Up Parenting Your 1st Kid vs. Your 2nd Kid

Food & Drink

These Are The Best Vegan Cheeses For Plant-Based Grilled Cheese

Shopping

This Underrated Source For Home Decor Is Loaded With Hidden Gems

Shopping

The Best Walking Shoes For Women With High Arches

Shopping

The Must-Have Cooking Tool For Easter Ham That Everyone Forgets To Buy

Work/Life

Are Performance Improvement Plans Just Code For 'You Should Quit'?

Shopping

A Dermatologist Reveals The 8 Best Retinol Creams

Parenting

6 Phrases That Will Transform Your Relationship With Your Child

Style & Beauty

We Tried 9 TikTok Makeup And Beauty Hacks To See If They Work

Shopping

43 Parenting Products Under $20 That Have Over 5,000 5-Star Reviews

Food & Drink

Feeding A Picky Toddler? This One Piece Of Advice Will Make Life So Much Easier.

Wellness

Worried About New COVID Variants? Here's What To Expect.