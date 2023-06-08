The 'Ultimatum' Finale And Reunion Had Some Big Shockers

This 'Ultimatum' Couple Took Us On A Rollercoaster Ride

So Mal proposed during the finale, which isn’t surprising, but I didn’t expect Yoly to say, “Yes.” Judging by the way Yoly was moving with Xander, just head over heels, it felt like Yoly was leaning more toward Xander. And it might’ve been just me, but Mal’s efforts to win Yoly over, along with her proposal speech, felt a bit performative. It didn’t feel like her heart was all the way there 100%. And I didn’t expect it to be because if you have to give your partner an ultimatum for anything, you have to take it with a grain of salt if they oblige. Mal didn’t want her relationship with Yoly to end, so she appeased her instead of getting to the root of their relationship insecurities and working them out.



So when Mal announced that they were “happily broken up” at the reunion, I wasn’t surprised, but my jaw was on the ground, baby. These two had fundamental issues from jump. And going through a process where boundaries get pushed beyond the limit like this is the last thing the relationship needed. I honestly feel bad for Mal. I couldn’t imagine having to watch my partner fall in love with someone else on TV and to the point where Yoly was literally chasing down Xander after rejecting her. This was all such a hot mess. — Taryn



Whew, watching that proposal was so tough. I feel like I could be cool with Mal IRL and only want the best for her. As a hopeless romantic, I initially was rooting for them to stay together because I do think the love there is real. But Mal deserves someone who loves her fully and someone who won’t jump out of the relationship at the first cutie who walks by and shows her some affection. I liked Yoly at first because she does seem to be a straight shooter, but she started to get on my nerves in Episode 8. I’m an indecisive girlie, but damn, her back and forth with Xander was really nauseating after a while.



Now! I had a strong feeling Mal and Yoly wouldn’t stay engaged — especially after Mal saw that footage from Ultimatum Day. I felt so bad for Mal, and her comments at the reunion — saying Yoly made her look dumb — just ruined me. I want Mal to find love — and I want Yoly to consider polyamory. — Erin