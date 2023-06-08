The 'Ultimatum' Finale And Reunion Had Some Big Shockers

Well, this season of “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” was quite the ride.
After living with their trial partners for three weeks and back again with their original partner for three weeks, the five couples were faced with the decision of whether they’d marry the person they came with or break up. In the finale, which felt abrupt after eight episodes of chaos, four couples got engaged while one relationship ended (two if you count Yoly and Xander’s split).
But the heat really turned up for the reunion where we learned who’s still together and who broke up, among other drama.
Taryn Finley and Erin E. Evans break it all down in this final conversation to wrap up the season.
The Biggest Surprises From 'The Ultimatum' Reunion
Almost everybody who needed to break up broke up. That’s wonderful. I don’t say that sarcastically, either. “The Ultimatum” is great TV but it’s bad for relationships. The premise of it is just unhealthy and doesn’t really solve the issues the original couples come in with. In fact, it exacerbates them and creates new ones.
That said, this reunion was GOOD. I’m so glad it wasn’t live and Netflix didn’t try any experimental stunts with it. Yet again, however, I really wish they would’ve gotten a queer host for this show. There were a few missed opportunities to dive into conversations in the way only someone of the community could do. But, it was still great TV and extremely slept on. — Taryn
This Reveal At The 'Ultimatum' Reunion Was Shocking
Mildred is honestly wild for the shit she pulled. I truly feel bad for Tiff. Though we knew their relationship was toxic, finding out about it also being abusive was a shocker. I hope they heal, too, Erin. I don’t blame Tiff for leaving the reunion. I do, however, wish that the conversation surrounding their physical altercation would’ve come with a trigger warning or message for the audience. — Taryn
This 'Ultimatum' Couple Took Us On A Rollercoaster Ride
So when Mal announced that they were “happily broken up” at the reunion, I wasn’t surprised, but my jaw was on the ground, baby. These two had fundamental issues from jump. And going through a process where boundaries get pushed beyond the limit like this is the last thing the relationship needed. I honestly feel bad for Mal. I couldn’t imagine having to watch my partner fall in love with someone else on TV and to the point where Yoly was literally chasing down Xander after rejecting her. This was all such a hot mess. — Taryn
Whew, watching that proposal was so tough. I feel like I could be cool with Mal IRL and only want the best for her. As a hopeless romantic, I initially was rooting for them to stay together because I do think the love there is real. But Mal deserves someone who loves her fully and someone who won’t jump out of the relationship at the first cutie who walks by and shows her some affection. I liked Yoly at first because she does seem to be a straight shooter, but she started to get on my nerves in Episode 8. I’m an indecisive girlie, but damn, her back and forth with Xander was really nauseating after a while.
Now! I had a strong feeling Mal and Yoly wouldn’t stay engaged — especially after Mal saw that footage from Ultimatum Day. I felt so bad for Mal, and her comments at the reunion — saying Yoly made her look dumb — just ruined me. I want Mal to find love — and I want Yoly to consider polyamory. — Erin
Vanessa Is All About Her Ego
Yes! Vanessa is all about ego, and I hope she does some inner work on her issues. I definitely still think she went on the show to become an influencer or something — because in so many of the on-screen moments, I was like, this lady HAS to be joking! Xander seemed to have the most growth on the show, and I really appreciate how open and honest she was throughout. She just seemed like a genuine real person who randomly ended up on a reality show, and I love that. — Erin
Yoly Was Playing With Hearts On National TV
Same, Erin! I literally said Mal is not going to like this. Yoly pushed so many boundaries in her relationship with Xander. She may have been honest about her feelings with Mal, but she was nowhere near transparent or respectful. Hours after you say yes to marrying Mal, you’re chasing Xander up the driveway and saying you just lost the love of your life. Yoly, if you felt like that, you honestly should’ve just put the engagement on ice until you figured your shit out. Now, you up here playing with both Mal and Xander’s heart on national TV. I can’t feel that bad for you. — Taryn
This 'Ultimatum' Couple Will Surely Fizzle Out
As far as that little rock stunt? It couldn’t be me. I would literally chuck that rock into the woods. I really want better for Sam. I really do. — Taryn
It was super telling when Sam said that Aussie didn’t really know what it meant to be engaged. Aussie just seems to be in her own world, and I don’t get why Sam wants to deal with it. Sam showed a lot of growth throughout the season (and I loved how she was there for Tiff, too, in the reunion.) But this relationship seems like the type that will fizzle out. And I’ll be damned if I’m going to be in a marriage with someone who repeatedly walks out on me just because I ask them a question, like GTFOH. God bless them, though. — Erin
This 'Ultimatum' Couple Is Giving Fake It 'Til You Make It
So when they got engaged at the end and were still together at the reunion, it seemed like maybe they were working things out in a mutually beneficial way, I assumed. I literally gagged when we learned that they broke up two weeks after the reunion. It’s honestly for the best, though. Go be young, Lexi! And go figure out what you want, Rae! — Taryn
OMG, so I was watching the show while working and as it ended I looked away and almost missed that final breakup line before the credits! I could not believe it when Rae got on one knee to propose. My jaw was on the floor. But like you said Taryn, Rae was so unsure of what she wanted and ended up just succumbing to the pressure and proposing. I do hope they remain friends, but I think both of them need to live a bit more life before settling down. — Erin