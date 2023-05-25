Something Is Off With This 'Ultimatum' Couple

Yoly and Mal give us our first astrology mention seven minutes in and while we love a Virgo who plans for the future, I can’t help but think something else is itching at Mal. When we learn Yoly falls hard, Mal’s wariness makes more sense. It’s scary to be vulnerable when you think you’ve seen this before. — Kelby



I like this couple a lot. I like the way they’re able to communicate with each other so far in what feels like radical ways, but something is off. There’s real love here, but it feels like there’s a piece missing when it comes to them being in sync about how to mutually achieve what they want, as self aware as each of them may be. And that’s OK ... except for when you want marriage to be the next step so soon.



Yoly wants marriage, kids, the whole nine. She’s also a lovergirl (we’ll get to that later) so she romanticizes A LOT. Mal is more practical when it comes to wanting to be more financially established before committing to marriage. But she also knows that Yoly is a lovergirl and is also hesitant to commit because Yoly apparently falls in love easily. And honestly, I think that may carry more weight for Mal over the finances. As emotionally mature as Mal is, you can tell that she’s prideful and has some trepidations because she doesn’t want to get hurt (read: look dumb).



Mal, also, feels a little familiar to the streets with her fine ass. And I get it. Because divorce is more taxing than just walking away and welcoming a new rotation back into your life. — Taryn



*looks around before typing* I’m a Mal apologist. *scurries off*

I’m sorry, I’m sorry. I know, I know. *hangs head in shame* In theory, when it comes to marrying someone, they say, “When you know, you know.” But when you know is not necessarily when you should immediately act on it. Now, don’t twiddle your thumbs! Make your intentions clear, but please, at the very least, have the money for the ring. If you’re comfortable, you can have a long engagement to iron out all the other details, etc.



It does not sit right with my Gemini sun, Capricorn moon spirit to venture into this contract called marriage without the funds ….funding, if you know what I mean. I totally agree with Mal here. Not everything has to or will be perfect — because one thing I’ve learned during my brief stint in adulthood is that if it’s not one thing, it will surely be another — but Mal did make it clear that she wants to marry Yoly. Just not right away.



What I think is interesting is what y’all brought up, Kelby and Taryn. I do see where Mal is coming from, because your partner needs to be able to articulate what makes you so distinctly different and special in comparison to previous partners, especially if they have a tendency to romanticize everything and everyone. — Ruth