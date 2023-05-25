“The Ultimatum: Queer Love” is here and much more interesting than its predecessor “The Ultimatum.” It premiered on Netflix May 24 and follows five couples consisting of women, femmes and gender-nonconforming individuals. The drama, spice and overall excitement of this iteration of the dating reality show is aplenty. And per usual, we’re here to chat out all the nuances and nonsense the show provides from the eyes of Ruth Etiesit Samuel, Kelby Vera and Taryn Finley.
Get into our first blog of a few from this inaugural season. And, of course, spoilers ahead.
P.S. It’s about damn time Netflix gives us an exclusively queer reality dating show!
Xander And Yoly Are About To Stir Up A Whole Bunch Of Drama On 'The Ultimatum'
It’s honestly perfect that these two lovergirls are falling in love and are about to be in love with two people at the same time and have to figure out who they love more. It makes for some great TV. Because I know the drama that’s coming is about to be juicy as hell. As soon as Xander shifted her chair to get closer to Yoly, I said, oh, these two are going to be living in each other’s skin for the next three weeks. And did! Down to inside jokes.
I got a cavity watching these two and I can’t wait for the drama that’s coming because this is exactly what Mal was talking about when she said Yoly falls in love with everybody. And Vanessa? Oh baby, her selfish ass is about to be SICK. — Taryn
The funniest part about these two is that they were both so sure they’d be returning to their original partners. Now, look at ‘em. Rubbing feet and falling in love. — Ruth
I got a cavity watching these two and I can’t wait for the drama that’s coming because this is exactly what Mal was talking about when she said Yoly falls in love with everybody. And Vanessa? Oh baby, her selfish ass is about to be SICK. — Taryn
The funniest part about these two is that they were both so sure they’d be returning to their original partners. Now, look at ‘em. Rubbing feet and falling in love. — Ruth
Aussie Is 42 But Acting Like A 24-Year-Old On 'The Ultimatum'
I don’t even know what to say about these two. Aussie is just ... not emotionally intelligent or emotionally available. Bless Aussie’s heart. I mean that. — Ruth
Sam really volunteers to deal with that and has the nerve to want to get married to Aussie so bad that she’d issue an ultimatum? It just couldn’t be me. Aussie is 42 but acting like a 24-year-old. Whatever patriarchal views she has is honestly fucking the whole vibe up on this show. On top of that, there’s just nothing interesting about their love story. 0/10. — Taryn
The way Aussie practically has a panic attack when they’re talking about Sam’s ultimatum was so telling. Aussie couldn’t conjure anything better than “Eeee! Commitment!” even for TV? — Kelby
Like, conflict is healthy, Aussie. Get fucking real, OK. — Taryn
I shouldn’t be laughing as hard as I am reading the phrase “panic attack,” but truly, Aussie instantly shuts down when any uncomfortable discussion arises. At your big age, please, for the love of god, confront things head-on! — Ruth
Sam really volunteers to deal with that and has the nerve to want to get married to Aussie so bad that she’d issue an ultimatum? It just couldn’t be me. Aussie is 42 but acting like a 24-year-old. Whatever patriarchal views she has is honestly fucking the whole vibe up on this show. On top of that, there’s just nothing interesting about their love story. 0/10. — Taryn
The way Aussie practically has a panic attack when they’re talking about Sam’s ultimatum was so telling. Aussie couldn’t conjure anything better than “Eeee! Commitment!” even for TV? — Kelby
Like, conflict is healthy, Aussie. Get fucking real, OK. — Taryn
I shouldn’t be laughing as hard as I am reading the phrase “panic attack,” but truly, Aussie instantly shuts down when any uncomfortable discussion arises. At your big age, please, for the love of god, confront things head-on! — Ruth
Lexi Proves That Gen Zers Can Have Depth On 'The Ultimatum'
Lexi is 24 but acts like she’s 42. Meanwhile Rae is a little butterfly just letting the wind carry her away. You see the issue here already?
Lexi takes herself and her relationship very seriously. (Is she a Capricorn?) Her mom is a wedding planner and her dad sells engagement rings. She’s a very logical person and set on what she wants, and Rae is the complete opposite. Even the way Lexi talks about carrying certain responsibilities in the relationship (like reminding Rae, 27, to go to the doctor) shows you how mature she is.
But as put-together as Lexi is, she’s very clear in what she wants and Rae just isn’t. In fact, it feels like Rae has a lot more exploration she wants to do in life to learn about what she wants and doesn’t want before getting married, which is OK. But I get the feeling by the way Lexi talks about Rae in certain situations that she’s not willing to accept that. — Taryn
Shoutout to Lexi for not completely embarrassing Gen Z this season! As a 23-year-old, I do enjoy a fellow old soul. I appreciate that Lexi takes marriage seriously, but I hope that she recognizes that there is no way to coerce your partner into believing the same thing. If y’all are not aligned, it just won’t work. — Ruth
These two seem sweet together, but I can’t help but feel that the more certain Lexi is about their future, the more unconvinced Rae seems. First she chocks it up to having impossibly high standards, but if Lexi plays the caretaker, as she says, what is the perfect life Rae is imagining? — Kelby
Lexi takes herself and her relationship very seriously. (Is she a Capricorn?) Her mom is a wedding planner and her dad sells engagement rings. She’s a very logical person and set on what she wants, and Rae is the complete opposite. Even the way Lexi talks about carrying certain responsibilities in the relationship (like reminding Rae, 27, to go to the doctor) shows you how mature she is.
But as put-together as Lexi is, she’s very clear in what she wants and Rae just isn’t. In fact, it feels like Rae has a lot more exploration she wants to do in life to learn about what she wants and doesn’t want before getting married, which is OK. But I get the feeling by the way Lexi talks about Rae in certain situations that she’s not willing to accept that. — Taryn
Shoutout to Lexi for not completely embarrassing Gen Z this season! As a 23-year-old, I do enjoy a fellow old soul. I appreciate that Lexi takes marriage seriously, but I hope that she recognizes that there is no way to coerce your partner into believing the same thing. If y’all are not aligned, it just won’t work. — Ruth
These two seem sweet together, but I can’t help but feel that the more certain Lexi is about their future, the more unconvinced Rae seems. First she chocks it up to having impossibly high standards, but if Lexi plays the caretaker, as she says, what is the perfect life Rae is imagining? — Kelby
Mildred And Tiff Are Giving Red Flags On 'The Ultimatum'
Whew! It’s getting horny in here! Mildred and Tiff are a very physical couple, which is great. But Mildred, who gave Tiff the ultimatum, is clearly fed up with Tiff only being able to connect on that level and not being able to go deeper emotionally. And to be honest, I don’t expect anybody searching for booty via an Instagram hashtag to take shit seriously.
Also, we see that Mildred and Tiff have this on-again, off-again dynamic that feels extremely toxic. And I’m sure a big part of that is because the two can’t get on the same page emotionally. Mildred honestly doesn’t even need to look to Tiff for a civil union at this point until therapy comes into the conversation. ASAP. — Taryn
OK, so ... Tiff saying that they looked up “#latinxlesbian” or “#lesbianlatinx” on Instagram and that’s how they found Mildred? (Per the lack of a country flag in her Instagram bio, I don’t think Tiff is Latinx.) My first reaction was “Bombastic side eye!” as people say on TikTok. While historically, you may have been attracted to a ... specific demographic, and while we live in the digital age, that admission just ... made me feel uncomfortable. I wouldn’t necessarily say it erred on the side of fetishizing ... but it was troubling.
And on the note of toxicity, the fact that their couples therapist gave up on them? Honey. Pack it UP. — Ruth
Whenever I hear a couple describe their dynamic as “fiery,” I see red flags all around. Why do we have to fight, guys? You’ve only been together for two years, it should not be this hard. And their Instagram meet-cute was anything but adorable. — Kelby
Also, we see that Mildred and Tiff have this on-again, off-again dynamic that feels extremely toxic. And I’m sure a big part of that is because the two can’t get on the same page emotionally. Mildred honestly doesn’t even need to look to Tiff for a civil union at this point until therapy comes into the conversation. ASAP. — Taryn
OK, so ... Tiff saying that they looked up “#latinxlesbian” or “#lesbianlatinx” on Instagram and that’s how they found Mildred? (Per the lack of a country flag in her Instagram bio, I don’t think Tiff is Latinx.) My first reaction was “Bombastic side eye!” as people say on TikTok. While historically, you may have been attracted to a ... specific demographic, and while we live in the digital age, that admission just ... made me feel uncomfortable. I wouldn’t necessarily say it erred on the side of fetishizing ... but it was troubling.
And on the note of toxicity, the fact that their couples therapist gave up on them? Honey. Pack it UP. — Ruth
Whenever I hear a couple describe their dynamic as “fiery,” I see red flags all around. Why do we have to fight, guys? You’ve only been together for two years, it should not be this hard. And their Instagram meet-cute was anything but adorable. — Kelby
Something Is Off With This 'Ultimatum' Couple
Yoly and Mal give us our first astrology mention seven minutes in and while we love a Virgo who plans for the future, I can’t help but think something else is itching at Mal. When we learn Yoly falls hard, Mal’s wariness makes more sense. It’s scary to be vulnerable when you think you’ve seen this before. — Kelby
I like this couple a lot. I like the way they’re able to communicate with each other so far in what feels like radical ways, but something is off. There’s real love here, but it feels like there’s a piece missing when it comes to them being in sync about how to mutually achieve what they want, as self aware as each of them may be. And that’s OK ... except for when you want marriage to be the next step so soon.
Yoly wants marriage, kids, the whole nine. She’s also a lovergirl (we’ll get to that later) so she romanticizes A LOT. Mal is more practical when it comes to wanting to be more financially established before committing to marriage. But she also knows that Yoly is a lovergirl and is also hesitant to commit because Yoly apparently falls in love easily. And honestly, I think that may carry more weight for Mal over the finances. As emotionally mature as Mal is, you can tell that she’s prideful and has some trepidations because she doesn’t want to get hurt (read: look dumb).
Mal, also, feels a little familiar to the streets with her fine ass. And I get it. Because divorce is more taxing than just walking away and welcoming a new rotation back into your life. — Taryn
*looks around before typing* I’m a Mal apologist. *scurries off*
I’m sorry, I’m sorry. I know, I know. *hangs head in shame* In theory, when it comes to marrying someone, they say, “When you know, you know.” But when you know is not necessarily when you should immediately act on it. Now, don’t twiddle your thumbs! Make your intentions clear, but please, at the very least, have the money for the ring. If you’re comfortable, you can have a long engagement to iron out all the other details, etc.
It does not sit right with my Gemini sun, Capricorn moon spirit to venture into this contract called marriage without the funds ….funding, if you know what I mean. I totally agree with Mal here. Not everything has to or will be perfect — because one thing I’ve learned during my brief stint in adulthood is that if it’s not one thing, it will surely be another — but Mal did make it clear that she wants to marry Yoly. Just not right away.
What I think is interesting is what y’all brought up, Kelby and Taryn. I do see where Mal is coming from, because your partner needs to be able to articulate what makes you so distinctly different and special in comparison to previous partners, especially if they have a tendency to romanticize everything and everyone. — Ruth
I like this couple a lot. I like the way they’re able to communicate with each other so far in what feels like radical ways, but something is off. There’s real love here, but it feels like there’s a piece missing when it comes to them being in sync about how to mutually achieve what they want, as self aware as each of them may be. And that’s OK ... except for when you want marriage to be the next step so soon.
Yoly wants marriage, kids, the whole nine. She’s also a lovergirl (we’ll get to that later) so she romanticizes A LOT. Mal is more practical when it comes to wanting to be more financially established before committing to marriage. But she also knows that Yoly is a lovergirl and is also hesitant to commit because Yoly apparently falls in love easily. And honestly, I think that may carry more weight for Mal over the finances. As emotionally mature as Mal is, you can tell that she’s prideful and has some trepidations because she doesn’t want to get hurt (read: look dumb).
Mal, also, feels a little familiar to the streets with her fine ass. And I get it. Because divorce is more taxing than just walking away and welcoming a new rotation back into your life. — Taryn
*looks around before typing* I’m a Mal apologist. *scurries off*
I’m sorry, I’m sorry. I know, I know. *hangs head in shame* In theory, when it comes to marrying someone, they say, “When you know, you know.” But when you know is not necessarily when you should immediately act on it. Now, don’t twiddle your thumbs! Make your intentions clear, but please, at the very least, have the money for the ring. If you’re comfortable, you can have a long engagement to iron out all the other details, etc.
It does not sit right with my Gemini sun, Capricorn moon spirit to venture into this contract called marriage without the funds ….funding, if you know what I mean. I totally agree with Mal here. Not everything has to or will be perfect — because one thing I’ve learned during my brief stint in adulthood is that if it’s not one thing, it will surely be another — but Mal did make it clear that she wants to marry Yoly. Just not right away.
What I think is interesting is what y’all brought up, Kelby and Taryn. I do see where Mal is coming from, because your partner needs to be able to articulate what makes you so distinctly different and special in comparison to previous partners, especially if they have a tendency to romanticize everything and everyone. — Ruth
We Already Have A Villain On 'The Ultimatum' — And She Is Pure Evil
I instantly get bad vibes from Vanessa. True opp behavior, through and through. She is a deeply unserious person and purported “free spirit” who claims to doubt the institution of marriage when, in reality, Vanessa wants license to exert control over people, namely Xander. You can’t dangle the prospect of marriage in front of your partner — just to keep them in your life indefinitely — when you know that you will never be swayed. That ego, insecurity and selfishness shone through. And I imagine that being in a long-term relationship with the first person you came out to (besides a few friends) is very impactful, but these two need to part ways. — Ruth
Where do I start with these two? Chile. Xander is such a sweetheart and lovergirl and deserves so so so much better. Like you said, Ruth, Vanessa is bad vibes to the umpteenth power. She’s manipulative and self-centered to the point where I feel like there could be some narcissism there. I love that Yoly clocked it early when Vanessa asked if they should say who their top picks are like two hours after the first group mixer.
I honestly see how lovergirl Xander ended up swept up on Vanessa’s evil ass. She’s wrapped up in Vanessa’s manipulative ways disguised as an outgoing, quirky personality. We’re already seeing signs of gaslighting when Xander ends up making another connection, which we’ll get into later. I’m honestly glad Xander gave Vanessa’s unserious ass the ultimatum and I hope she follows through on the experiment this season and sees Vanessa for who she really is. Xander needs to leave her ass in the dust. — Taryn
Of course reality loves a villain, but Vanessa is pure evil. It seems like Vanessa is demanding amusement while Xander is a dear who wants a solid partner, not someone who plays games like a carny. The “I want to be free” song and dance is a manipulator’s favorite tune, and I can see Vanessa pulling that lever in any relationship, trial or not, so it’s hard to imagine how she’ll even engage with the experiment. Definitely not here for “the right reasons.” — Kelby
Where do I start with these two? Chile. Xander is such a sweetheart and lovergirl and deserves so so so much better. Like you said, Ruth, Vanessa is bad vibes to the umpteenth power. She’s manipulative and self-centered to the point where I feel like there could be some narcissism there. I love that Yoly clocked it early when Vanessa asked if they should say who their top picks are like two hours after the first group mixer.
I honestly see how lovergirl Xander ended up swept up on Vanessa’s evil ass. She’s wrapped up in Vanessa’s manipulative ways disguised as an outgoing, quirky personality. We’re already seeing signs of gaslighting when Xander ends up making another connection, which we’ll get into later. I’m honestly glad Xander gave Vanessa’s unserious ass the ultimatum and I hope she follows through on the experiment this season and sees Vanessa for who she really is. Xander needs to leave her ass in the dust. — Taryn
Of course reality loves a villain, but Vanessa is pure evil. It seems like Vanessa is demanding amusement while Xander is a dear who wants a solid partner, not someone who plays games like a carny. The “I want to be free” song and dance is a manipulator’s favorite tune, and I can see Vanessa pulling that lever in any relationship, trial or not, so it’s hard to imagine how she’ll even engage with the experiment. Definitely not here for “the right reasons.” — Kelby
'The Ultimatum' Is Far More Bearable When Men Aren't Involved
Besides the fact that I was thrilled that Nick and Vanessa Lachey are not hosting this (though I believe enlisting a queer host would’ve been best), it was refreshing and fascinating to see the ease with which women and gender-marginalized people discussed intimacy and sensuality, gender roles and emotions. The mantle of representation is a heavy one to carry and to be clear, by no means should one singular series be tasked with portraying perfect depictions of an entire marginalized group. However, “The Ultimatum” franchise is far more bearable when men are not involved.
Don’t get me wrong: I firmly believe that if my imaginary man and I have to do something like this show to figure out whether we want to be married, we need to pack it up and call it quits. Immediately. “The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On” was absolutely horrific. There are several people in “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” that fundamentally do not need to be together, have shaky communication, are emotionally unavailable — the list goes on. But nonetheless, this made me gag less! — Ruth
Agreed on every point, Ruth. I honestly didn’t want them to continue this franchise because of how cringe that series was last year, but see what happens when you don’t involve men and Nick and Vanessa Lachey? Good TV. — Taryn
Don’t get me wrong: I firmly believe that if my imaginary man and I have to do something like this show to figure out whether we want to be married, we need to pack it up and call it quits. Immediately. “The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On” was absolutely horrific. There are several people in “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” that fundamentally do not need to be together, have shaky communication, are emotionally unavailable — the list goes on. But nonetheless, this made me gag less! — Ruth
Agreed on every point, Ruth. I honestly didn’t want them to continue this franchise because of how cringe that series was last year, but see what happens when you don’t involve men and Nick and Vanessa Lachey? Good TV. — Taryn