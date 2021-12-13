“The Unforgivable” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Starring Sandra Bullock, this drama tells the story of woman released from prison after serving 20 years for murder. “The Unforgivable” premiered on Netflix on Dec. 10, following a limited theatrical release on Nov. 24.

The 2017 Christian novel adaptation, “The Shack” is the second-most popular film in the ranking at the moment. And in third place is a new animated children’s movie about animals in Australia, “Back to the Outback.”

A number of other family-friendly films are dominating on the platform, including “Peter Rabbit 2,” “Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat,” and “A Boy Called Christmas.”

If you’re looking to cry your eyes out this holiday season, consider the 10th-most popular film on Netflix ― the 1998 drama “Stepmom,” which was released on Christmas of that year.

Read on for the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

