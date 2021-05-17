“The Upshaws” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new Netflix sitcom follows a Black working-class family in Indiana as it navigates challenging times and relationships. “The Upshaws” stars Wanda Sykes, who is also a co-creator along with Regina Y. Hicks.

Next in the ranking is last week’s No. 1 show, “Jupiter’s Legacy,” which focuses on a group of first-generation superheroes as they pass the world-saving torch down to their children. In third place is the second season of the animated anthology “Love, Death & Robots.”

Netflix "The Upshaws" on Netflix.

Other Netflix Originals on the list include “Halston,” the new Ryan Murphy series about the mononymous fashion designer (played by Ewan McGregor), as well as the true crime docuseries “The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness.”

The only non-Netflix offerings on the list are the family-friendly “CoComelon” and “StartUp,” a show about tech entrepreneurs starring Adam Brody.

