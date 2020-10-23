Ana Navarro Sick Of Rudy Giuliani's 'Borat' Excuses: 'Just Make It Stop'

In the movie, the woman is actually the teenage daughter of the Borat character. The scene ends when Borat, the bizarre, prank-playing Kazakh played by Baron Cohen, bursts into the room and says, “She’s 15, she’s too old for you!”

Although Giuliani claimed he was lying on the bed so he could tuck in his shirt, “The View” panel had a hard time taking his excuse seriously.

Joy Behar dismantled the movie scene to show just how sketchy Giuliani’s story sounds.

“She says, ’Let’s have a drink in the bedroom,’” Behar explained. “He gets up with her and he’s lying on his back, and she’s hovering over him. She takes the microphone off of his shirt and then you see him with his hand in his pants. Now he claims she’s tucking in his shirt. Now I personally do not have to lie down on a bed to remove my microphone or tuck in my shirt. I don’t know about everybody else.”

Guest panelist Sara Haines cheekily suggested the former New York mayor was wearing tight jeans and added, “That’s exactly what you have to do to tuck in your shirt.”

Behar wasn’t buying it.