'The View' Hosts Lead Audience In Savage Send-Off For Tucker Carlson

It seems that “The View” panel finally agreed on something: Tucker Carlson sucks.

On Monday, Whoopi Goldberg alerted the talk show’s studio audience that Fox News just announced that the longtime pundit and the conservative network had decided to “part ways.”

Upon the news, the studio audience clapped so loudly that Golberg could barely be heard reading the rest of Fox News’ statement. Once Goldberg was done reading, she immediately prompted her co-hosts to do the wave, and they happily obliged.

“Can I ask the audience if they’ll help me do something?” Ana Navarro said after the first jolt of glee had subsided. “Come on, folks!” Navarro said, raising her hands in the air and asking the audience to join her in a satisfyingly shade-filled rendition of Steam’s 1969 hit “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” ― which they did.

FOX NEWS PARTS WAYS WITH TUCKER CARLSON: After Fox News announced that host Tucker Carlson and the media company have "agreed to part ways," #TheView co-hosts react to the breaking news. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/hMkKPlznnS — The View (@TheView) April 24, 2023

“I don’t think anyone likes to celebrate the demise of someone’s career,” Sunny Hostin noted. “But he is responsible for the degradation that we see, somewhat, of our democracy in this country.”

Hostin later added, “Karma doesn’t lose anyone’s address, so…”

To which Goldberg retorted, “Well, it may misplace the address, but it does not lose [it].”

Although Fox News hasn’t elaborated on why Carlson is leaving the network, he has been heavily embroiled in a defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News, which settled last week for $787.5 million. Dominion subpoenaed a number of internal communications from Carlson and others at Fox News ― revealing, among other things, that Carlson said in a private text that he “passionately” hated former President Donald Trump, and that he considered the voting machine conspiracy “absurd.”

