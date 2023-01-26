What's Hot

EntertainmentThe ViewFarting

Fart Seems To Erupt On 'The View' And The Question Is, Who Or What Dealt It?

The flatulent sound punctuated a chat about the classified documents found at Mike Pence's home.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

A fart noise blasted through a serious conversation on “The View” Wednesday ― and nobody copped to it. (Fast-forward to 4:20 in the video below.)

As shown in a clip shared by the ABC talk show, the co-hosts were discussing the classified documents found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s home. Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin weighed in while a suddenly distracted Sara Haines looked down and said “oops!” That’s when the apparent sound of breaking wind pierced through the coffee klatch.

Haines began to scrape off liquid from the desk with a card while Farah Griffin giggled ― and we don’t think it was over the spill.

Several outlets picked up on the alleged toot.

The show has a small history with cutting the cheese. Whoopi Goldberg ripped one in 2014, prompting colleague Rosie O’Donnell to say, “You know those breakfast burritos, they kill ya!” In 2011 Goldberg passed gas during an interview with Claire Danes and excused herself, though a spokesperson later claimed it was a joke.

“The View” reps didn’t immediately reply to a HuffPost request for comment on the latest sound in question.

