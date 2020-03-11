Daytime Talk Shows Are Suspending Live Audiences Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Walt Disney Television announced that in addition to “The View” and “Good Morning America,” the suspension also applies to its New York City-based “Tamron Hall Show” and “Strahan, Sara & Keke.”

“Given the current developing situation in New York City, we have made the decision to suspend live audiences from attending our news broadcasts and talk shows,” a spokesperson for Walt Disney Television said in a statement to HuffPost on Wednesday.

“The Wendy Williams Show” announced an indefinite live audience suspension on Tuesday, citing “the current health climate.”

The top government infectious disease expert has warned the elderly and those with health risks to avoid crowds. New York state has confirmed more than 200 COVID-19 infections, The New York Times reported.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared COVID-19 a pandemic ― defined by the CDC as a sudden increase in the number of cases of a disease that has “spread over several countries or continents.” The virus has infected more than 113,000 people worldwide, according to WHO.

Coachella musical festival organizers said Tuesday that the popular annual California festival that had been scheduled for April would be delayed until October. Last week, Mariah Carey said her concert in Honolulu, which was originally scheduled for Monday, would be postponed until November.

The NBA reportedly is considering playing without audiences, and the Ivy League canceled its basketball tournaments.