Joy Behar Challenges Trump Over His Revenge Tour Warning For Political Rivals

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Joy Behar invited Donald Trump to put the names of “The View” co-hosts on his “enemies list” after he argued in favor of prosecuting his political rivals if he were elected president again.

Behar, on Friday, mocked the former president for telling Univision – in response to a question on his “weaponized” Justice Department and FBI claims – that he’d go after his opponents if he saw them “doing well” and beating him “very badly.”

Advertisement

“I say ‘go down and indict them,’ mostly, they would be out of business, they’d be out of the election,” added Trump, who later took aim at his own “pathetic indictments.”

Behar said the former president is “losing it” before asking “The View” panel whether voters will respond to his “constant whining about being a victim.”

She compared Trump’s remark to “Nixon’s enemies list” before her fellow co-host, Sunny Hostin, questioned if it feels like history is repeating itself.

“I just read a book about how history is cyclical and every century or so or every couple of decades, this type of thing keeps on happening. It feels like McCarthyism, it feels like J. Edgar Hoover’s list,” Hostin said.

Advertisement

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin later claimed Trump is running for president for two reasons: to “stay out of jail” and to “get revenge on his enemies.”

“The View” panel went on to list people formerly in Trump’s corner who turned into his critics before Behar asked if the co-hosts were on his enemies list.