'The View' Makes Bleak Prediction For George And Kellyanne Conway's Marriage

The co-hosts of “The View” spent Tuesday’s broadcast providing very speculative analysis of the Conway relationship.

The daytime talk show’s discussion came in the wake of the newest bout of tension between the couple. Lawyer George Conway, one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal critics, made his first direct, public retort to his wife, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Kellyanne Conway had tweeted an odd video of former Vice President Joe Biden talking about the hair on his legs, calling him “sleepy” and “creepy” Joe. “We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy?” she added.

“Your boss apparently thought so,” George Conway, whom Trump once called a “total whack job,” fired back.

Joy Behar asked her “View” colleagues what they made of the latest drama. Sunny Hostin didn’t hesitate to declare her prediction: “They’re going to get a divorce.”

“I think she ticked him off,” Behar said, pointing to a heated phone call between Kellyanne Conway and Washington Examiner journalist Caitlin Yilek in October, during which the aide to President Donald Trump mocked and insulted the reporter for asking about her husband. During the lengthy tirade, she accused Yilek of undercutting a woman based on who she’s married to, and then she declared that her husband “gets his power through me, if you haven’t noticed.”

“That was an emasculating remark,” Behar said. Co-host Meghan McCain chimed in here, saying, “I think they have a really sick relationship.”

Abby Huntsman speculated over what the couple’s endgame could possibly be amid all this drama. “Does George Conway, does he want Kellyanne to quit? Is he just using this for his own attention? I don’t understand what they want.”

“It’s divorce in plain sight. It’s divorce negotiations in plain sight,” Behar said later.

McCain seemed to side with Kellyanne’s view that her husband, a prominent attorney, attained his fame through his wife’s successes. “He became a Resistance celebrity because of her,” she said. “As a result, he like, craps all over her on Twitter all day, and I think it’s very disrespectful.”

“And I don’t like her and I really don’t like the Trump administration!” she added.

Watch the clip below to get all their thoughts on the matter (they had a lot).

CONWAYS’ LATEST TWITTER BATTLE: White House advisor Kellyanne Conway tweeted about Joe Biden and Ukraine — and her husband George fired back. The co-hosts weigh in on the political couple. https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/LCtDt968dP — The View (@TheView) December 3, 2019