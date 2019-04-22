'The View' Co-Hosts Glad 'SNL' Finally Used Female Actors To Mock Them

But the skit aired just after the show went on its annual spring break, leaving the hosts no chance to respond to the segment until Monday when their broadcast returned.

Though the “View” colleagues are famous for differing on just about everything, they agreed that being spoofed by female comedians, rather than men who used to play them in drag, was a step in the right direction.

“In a certain way, I have to say, it was a pleasure to be done by a woman for a change,” said Behar, who was mimicked by a strikingly similar Kate McKinnon.

Goldberg, who was played by Leslie Jones, agreed.

“Going from several years ago when we talked about the fact that ‘SNL’ had no women, that all of us were being done by men, they have made a shift in looking at that lineup of women on there,” Goldberg added, noting that it was “very nice to finally see a woman.”

‘SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE’ SPOOFS LADIES OF ‘THE VIEW’: The folks at @nbcsnl had some fun with @TheView — the co-hosts react to the skit! https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/1Os3XJm00z — The View (@TheView) April 22, 2019

“You nailed me,” McCain told actress Aidy Bryant, adding that she wasn’t offended by the portrayal mocking her repeated clashes with Behar.